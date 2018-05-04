Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Needle-Free IV Connectors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018

Needle-free IV connectors are used to connect administration sets, syringes, and IV catheters.

The analysts forecast the global needle-free IV connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global needle-free IV connectors market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Baxter

• BD

• Cardinal Health

• ICU Medical

Market driver

• Investments in global healthcare sector

Market driver

• Investments in global healthcare sector

Market challenge

• Risks with needle-free IV connectors

Market challenge

• Risks with needle-free IV connectors

Market trend

• Increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Hospitals

• Home healthcare

• Others

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors

• Rising risk of bloodstream infections

• Increasing demand from home care

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Baxter

• BD

• Cardinal Health

• ICU Medical

Continued…..