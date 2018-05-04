Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.2 % and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market 2018-2022" New Document to its Studies Database

About Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES)

SLES is an anionic surfactant that exhibits excellent wettability, solubility, foaming ability, and emulsifying property. It is extensively used in detergents and cleaners,personal care products, agrochemicals, antimicrobial, and medical chemicals.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• BASF 
• DowDuPont 
• Evonik 
• Huntsman International 
• Solvay 
• Stepan

 

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3135397-global-sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-sles-market-2018-2022                       

                                      

Market driver 
• Growing awareness of consumers regarding hygiene and personal cleanliness 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Presence of substitutes 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Increased preference for sulfate-free surfactants 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3135397-global-sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-sles-market-2018-2022                

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market ecosystem 
• Market characteristics 
• Market segmentation analysis 
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 
• Market definition 
• Market sizing 2017 
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 
• Bargaining power of buyers 
• Bargaining power of suppliers 
• Threat of new entrants 
• Threat of substitutes 
• Threat of rivalry 
• Market condition 
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 
• Segmentation by application 
• Comparison by application 
• Detergents and cleaners – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Personal care products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity by application 
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Key leading countries 
• Market opportunity 
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK 
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS 
• Increased preference for sulfate-free surfactants 
• Increasing demand for personal care products 
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Overview 
• Landscape disruption 
• Competitive scenario 
• Key market vendors 
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Vendors covered 
• Vendor classification 
• Market positioning of vendors 
• BASF 
• DowDuPont 
• Evonik 
• Huntsman International 
• Solvay 
• Stepan 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

