Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.2 % and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database
About Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES)
SLES is an anionic surfactant that exhibits excellent wettability, solubility, foaming ability, and emulsifying property. It is extensively used in detergents and cleaners,personal care products, agrochemicals, antimicrobial, and medical chemicals.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BASF
• DowDuPont
• Evonik
• Huntsman International
• Solvay
• Stepan
Market driver
• Growing awareness of consumers regarding hygiene and personal cleanliness
Market challenge
• Presence of substitutes
Market trend
• Increased preference for sulfate-free surfactants
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Detergents and cleaners – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Personal care products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increased preference for sulfate-free surfactants
• Increasing demand for personal care products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• BASF
• DowDuPont
• Evonik
• Huntsman International
• Solvay
• Stepan
Continued…….
