Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.13 % and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles

Breastmilk storage bags and bottles are used to collect breastmilk that is pumped using a breast pump. They help to preserve breastmilk that can be used to feed a baby when the mother is not around.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ameda

• Koninklijke Philips

• Lansinoh

• Mayborn Group

• Medela

• NUK

• Pigeon

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3123660-global-breastmilk-storage-bags-and-bottles-market-2018-2022

Market driver

• Surge in the number of working women

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Presence of cheaper alternatives of breastfeeding supplies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing popularity of breastmilk banks

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3123660-global-breastmilk-storage-bags-and-bottles-market-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market in focus

• Global breastfeeding supplies market – Parent market

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market sizing 2017

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Product segmentation

• Comparison by product

• Global breastmilk storage bottles market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global breastmilk storage bags market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – End-user segmentation

• Comparison by end-user

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market by 0-6 months' baby – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market by 7-12 mths' baby – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Distribution channel segmentation

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Other prominent drivers

• Market challenges

• Other prominent challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

• Advent of special coolers

• Growing popularity of breastmilk banks

• Introduction of BPA-free products

• Rising awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding supplies

• Availability of several social media platforms

• Other prominent trends

PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

• Competitors covered

• Competitor classification

• Market positioning of competitors

• Ameda

• Koninklijke Philips

• Lansinoh

• Mayborn Group

• Medela

• NUK

• Pigeon

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)