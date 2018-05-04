Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.13 % and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles

Breastmilk storage bags and bottles are used to collect breastmilk that is pumped using a breast pump. They help to preserve breastmilk that can be used to feed a baby when the mother is not around.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Ameda 
• Koninklijke Philips 
• Lansinoh 
• Mayborn Group 
• Medela 
• NUK 
• Pigeon

 

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3123660-global-breastmilk-storage-bags-and-bottles-market-2018-2022                     

                                      

Market driver 
• Surge in the number of working women 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Presence of cheaper alternatives of breastfeeding supplies 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Growing popularity of breastmilk banks 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3123660-global-breastmilk-storage-bags-and-bottles-market-2018-2022               

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market in focus 
• Global breastfeeding supplies market – Parent market 
• Market characteristics 
• Market segmentation analysis 
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 
• Market definition 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market sizing 2017 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 
• Bargaining power of buyers 
• Bargaining power of suppliers 
• Threat of new entrants 
• Threat of substitutes 
• Threat of rivalry 
• Market condition 
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS 
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Product segmentation 
• Comparison by product 
• Global breastmilk storage bottles market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Global breastmilk storage bags market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity by product 
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – End-user segmentation 
• Comparison by end-user 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market by 0-6 months' baby – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market by 7-12 mths' baby – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity by end-user 
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Distribution channel segmentation 
• Market opportunity by distribution channel 
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Key leading countries 
• Market opportunity by region 
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK 
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Other prominent drivers 
• Market challenges 
• Other prominent challenges 
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS 
• Advent of special coolers 
• Growing popularity of breastmilk banks 
• Introduction of BPA-free products 
• Rising awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding supplies 
• Availability of several social media platforms 
• Other prominent trends 
PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE 
• Competitive overview 
• Landscape disruption 
• Competitive landscape 
PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS 
• Competitors covered 
• Competitor classification 
• Market positioning of competitors 
• Ameda 
• Koninklijke Philips 
• Lansinoh 
• Mayborn Group 
• Medela 
• NUK 
• Pigeon 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional
