Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.13 % and Forecast to 2022
About Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles
Breastmilk storage bags and bottles are used to collect breastmilk that is pumped using a breast pump. They help to preserve breastmilk that can be used to feed a baby when the mother is not around.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ameda
• Koninklijke Philips
• Lansinoh
• Mayborn Group
• Medela
• NUK
• Pigeon
Market driver
• Surge in the number of working women
Market challenge
• Presence of cheaper alternatives of breastfeeding supplies
Market trend
• Growing popularity of breastmilk banks
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market in focus
• Global breastfeeding supplies market – Parent market
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market sizing 2017
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Product segmentation
• Comparison by product
• Global breastmilk storage bottles market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global breastmilk storage bags market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – End-user segmentation
• Comparison by end-user
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market by 0-6 months' baby – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market by 7-12 mths' baby – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Distribution channel segmentation
• Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market – Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity by region
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Other prominent drivers
• Market challenges
• Other prominent challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
• Advent of special coolers
• Growing popularity of breastmilk banks
• Introduction of BPA-free products
• Rising awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding supplies
• Availability of several social media platforms
• Other prominent trends
PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
• Competitors covered
• Competitor classification
• Market positioning of competitors
• Ameda
• Koninklijke Philips
• Lansinoh
• Mayborn Group
• Medela
• NUK
• Pigeon
Continued…….
