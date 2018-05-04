Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

High-fructose Corn Syrup Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is derived from cornstarch. Starch itself is a chain of glucose (a simple sugar) molecules joined together. When cornstarch is broken down into individual glucose molecules, the end-product is corn syrup, which is essentially 100% glucose.

The analysts forecast the global high-fructose corn syrup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high-fructose corn syrup market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global High-fructose Corn Syrup Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Archer Daniels Midland
• Cargill
• Global Sweeteners Holdings
• Ingredion
• Showa Sangyo
• Tate & Lyle

Market driver
• Increasing applications of high-fructose corn syrup
Market challenge
• Fluctuations in the supply of corn and the effect of prices
Market trend
• Development of organic sweeteners
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• US
• Germany
• UK
• Japan
• China
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Development of organic sweeteners
• Clean labeling
• Rapidly increasing private label offerings

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Archer Daniels Midland
• Cargill
• Global Sweeteners Holdings
• Ingredion
• Showa Sangyo
• Tate & Lyle
Continued…..

