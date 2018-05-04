Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“High-fructose Corn Syrup Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is derived from cornstarch. Starch itself is a chain of glucose (a simple sugar) molecules joined together. When cornstarch is broken down into individual glucose molecules, the end-product is corn syrup, which is essentially 100% glucose.

The analysts forecast the global high-fructose corn syrup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill

• Global Sweeteners Holdings

• Ingredion

• Showa Sangyo

• Tate & Lyle

Market driver

• Increasing applications of high-fructose corn syrup

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in the supply of corn and the effect of prices

Market trend

• Development of organic sweeteners

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• UK

• Japan

• China

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of organic sweeteners

• Clean labeling

• Rapidly increasing private label offerings

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill

• Global Sweeteners Holdings

• Ingredion

• Showa Sangyo

• Tate & Lyle

Continued…..