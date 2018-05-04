Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market 2018-2022: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

Global Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) is a clear, colorless liquid which is widely used as an industrial and consumer based solvent. "

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Arkema 
KH Neochem 
Solvay 
SI Group 
Mitsubishi Chemical 
TASCO 
Monument Chemical 
Daigin 
Suyuanhuipu Chemicals 
Changcheng Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
95%-99% DAA 
＞99% DAA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Paint & Coating 
Inks & Adhesive 
Other

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 95%-99% DAA 
1.2.2 ＞99% DAA 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Paint & Coating 
1.3.2 Inks & Adhesive 
1.3.3 Other 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Arkema 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Arkema Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 KH Neochem 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 KH Neochem Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Solvay 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Solvay Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 SI Group 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 SI Group Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

