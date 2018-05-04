Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market
Description
Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Lanxess
ExxonMobil
DOW
SK Chemical
JSR/Kumho
Sumitomo
Lion Elastomers
MITSUI
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
SABIC
Eni (Polimeri Europa)
SSME
Jilin Xingyun Chemical
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Solution Polymerization
Suspension Polymerization
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive Industry
Building & Construction
Wires & Cables
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Solution Polymerization
1.2.2 Suspension Polymerization
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive Industry
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Wires & Cables
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
