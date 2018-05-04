Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market

Description

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solution Polymerization

1.2.2 Suspension Polymerization

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive Industry

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Wires & Cables

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lanxess

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Lanxess Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ExxonMobil

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DOW

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 DOW Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SK Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 SK Chemical Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 JSR/Kumho

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 JSR/Kumho Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

