With Facebook announcing interest in memory palaces at its 2018 F8 developer conference, is this space starting to grow?

Memory Palace - US History - US Presidents

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memory palaces are a 2500-year-old method of memory enhancement that hacks the brain to give it memory super-powers.

They have recently been gaining in popularity, featuring in hit TV series like the BBC’s Sherlock Holmes and CBS’ The Mentalist as well as NY Times bestsellers such as Moonwalking with Einstein.

One incredible fact about our brains is its ability to remember experiences. Now imagine being able to remember a complex subject as easily as remembering a video game experience.

Recently available to the public, memorypalace.com seems to be the dominant player with a free online platform and marketplace for memory palaces and the top memory palace app available on the Apple App and Google Play Stores (Memory Palace — US History). For example, the app it allows anyone to learn all of the US Presidents in 30 minutes or less using a 3D video game.

It may sound hard to believe, but a recent YouTube video shows an early user doing just that (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exNuXxxbuzM). Most incredibly, the video also shows her remembering the Presidents backward as well as forwards, and even recalling the President when given just a number.

The secret behind the app is the memory palace technique which was the subject of the New York Times best-seller Moonwalking with Einstein and which has also been popularized by the hit BBC TV show Sherlock.

The company, Memory Palace, Inc., a Parallel18 start-up, recently released the US History app for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. The first ten Presidents are free to download with a 99¢ in-app purchase unlocking the rest -- a special 75% launch discount off the regular $3.99 price.

The company is also currently running a research campaign, giving limited Key Tokens that allow users to try the premium version for free in exchange for honest reviews and feedback. For journalists or anyone else interested, please contact: i@memorypalace.com.