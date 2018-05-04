Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

GaAs Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018

Executive Summary 

GaAs market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Sumitomo Electric 
Freiberger 
AXT 
IQE 
IntelliEPI 
RF Micro Device 
Anadigics 
GCS 
AWSC 
Hitachi Cable 
WIN Foundry 
Giga Epitaxy 
Beijing Tongmei 
China Crystal Technologies 
JMEM 
Zhongke Jiaying 
Beijing Guorui 
SDFEG

Global GaAs Market: Product Segment Analysis 
2 inches 
3 inches 
4 inches 
6 inches 
Others 
Global GaAs Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Global GaAs Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the GaAs Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition 
      1.1.1 Types of GaAs industry 
          1.1.1.1 2 inches 
          1.1.1.2 3 inches 
          1.1.1.3 4 inches 
          1.1.1.4 6 inches 
          1.1.1.5 Others 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

…..

Chapter 5 Company Profiles 
    5.1 Sumitomo Electric 
      5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.2 Freiberger 
      5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.3 AXT 
      5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.4 IQE 
      5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.5 IntelliEPI 
      5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.6 RF Micro Device 
      5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.7 Anadigics 
      5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.8 GCS 
      5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.9 AWSC 
      5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 

Continued…

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

