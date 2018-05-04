Granular Activated Carbon Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Granular Activated Carbon Market
Executive Summary
Granular Activated Carbon market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3150704-world-granular-activated-carbon-market-research-report-2023
The Players mentioned in our report
Cabot(Norit)
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.
Ingevity
CECA SA
Haycarb
Kuraray Chemical
Noida Chemicals
Universal Carbons (UCI)
Gujarat enviro-care industries
Kowa
ZEEL PRODUCT
Oxbow Activated Carbon
Activated Carbon Technologies
Kalpaka Industrial Group
PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara
Carbotech
Futamura
Global Granular Activated Carbon Market: Product Segment Analysis
Coconut Shell-Based GAC
Coal-based GAC
Nutshell-based GAC
Other Materials
Global Granular Activated Carbon Market: Application Segment Analysis
Water Treatment
Gas Purification
Chemical Industry
Printing & Dyeing
Food Industry
Electronics
Global Granular Activated Carbon Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Granular Activated Carbon Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Granular Activated Carbon industry
1.1.1.1 Coconut Shell-Based GAC
1.1.1.2 Coal-based GAC
1.1.1.3 Nutshell-based GAC
1.1.1.4 Other Materials
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
……
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
5.1 Cabot(Norit)
5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation
5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.3 Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.
5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.4 Ingevity
5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.5 CECA SA
5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.6 Haycarb
5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.7 Kuraray Chemical
5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.8 Noida Chemicals
5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.9 Universal Carbons (UCI)
5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.10 Gujarat enviro-care industries
5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.11 Kowa
5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.12 ZEEL PRODUCT
5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.13 Oxbow Activated Carbon
5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.14 Activated Carbon Technologies
5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.15 Kalpaka Industrial Group
5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.16 PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara
5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.17 Carbotech
5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.18 Futamura
5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Continued….
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3150704-world-granular-activated-carbon-market-research-report-2023
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here