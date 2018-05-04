Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Granular Activated Carbon Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018

Executive Summary 

Granular Activated Carbon market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Cabot(Norit) 
Calgon Carbon Corporation 
Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd. 
Ingevity 
CECA SA 
Haycarb 
Kuraray Chemical 
Noida Chemicals 
Universal Carbons (UCI) 
Gujarat enviro-care industries 
Kowa 
ZEEL PRODUCT 
Oxbow Activated Carbon 
Activated Carbon Technologies 
Kalpaka Industrial Group 
PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara 
Carbotech 
Futamura


Global Granular Activated Carbon Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Coconut Shell-Based GAC 
Coal-based GAC 
Nutshell-based GAC 
Other Materials 
Global Granular Activated Carbon Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Water Treatment 
Gas Purification 
Chemical Industry 
Printing & Dyeing 
Food Industry 
Electronics 
Global Granular Activated Carbon Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Granular Activated Carbon Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition 
      1.1.1 Types of Granular Activated Carbon industry 
          1.1.1.1 Coconut Shell-Based GAC 
          1.1.1.2 Coal-based GAC 
          1.1.1.3 Nutshell-based GAC 
          1.1.1.4 Other Materials 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 5 Company Profiles 
    5.1 Cabot(Norit) 
      5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation 
      5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.3 Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd. 
      5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.4 Ingevity 
      5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.5 CECA SA 
      5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.6 Haycarb 
      5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.7 Kuraray Chemical 
      5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.8 Noida Chemicals 
      5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.9 Universal Carbons (UCI) 
      5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.10 Gujarat enviro-care industries 
      5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.11 Kowa 
      5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.12 ZEEL PRODUCT 
      5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.13 Oxbow Activated Carbon 
      5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.14 Activated Carbon Technologies 
      5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.15 Kalpaka Industrial Group 
      5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.16 PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara 
      5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.17 Carbotech 
      5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.18 Futamura 
      5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

