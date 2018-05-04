UE.co Sponsor’s Employee Pet Adoptions Through San Diego Humane Society
San Diego based software company, UE.co, announces new employee perk that covers the cost of adopting a pet from The San Diego Humane Society.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of The San Diego City Council’s recent approval for The San Diego Humane Society to take over the city's animal service needs, local software company, UE.co, announced its newest perk for employees - covering pet adoption fees through The San Diego Humane Society. The new perk spurs from the team’s love for their pets. Every Tuesday and Thursday, UE.co employees can bring their dogs to the pet-friendly workplace. Currently, approximately 25% of the UE.co team owns a pet, but the number is expected to grow in the next year with the new program.
Jason Kulpa, UE.co’s Chief Executive Officer, proudly served on The San Diego Humane Society’s Board Of Directors and is looking forward to championing this new perk. “We’re big fans of pets here at UE.co,” said Kulpa. “Providing time for employees to bring their dogs each week increases the overall happiness in our office. The San Diego Humane Society rescues thousands of animals that are looking for great homes, and we hope some of them will end up in the homes of UE.co employees.”
Besides, the new pet adoption fee coverage, UE.co additionally provides its employees with healthy breakfast and lunch meals, beer, and coffee on tap, monthly cultural events, and free downtown parking.
About San Diego Humane Society:
Serving San Diego County since 1880, San Diego Humane Society’s scope of social responsibility goes beyond adopting animals. We offer a wide range of programs and services that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty/neglect, provide medical care, educate the community on the humane treatment of animals and provide safety net services for all pet families needing assistance with keeping their pets.
About UE.co:
UE.co is a San Diego based provider of software platforms, digital marketing services, and customer acquisition solutions. The platforms are custom built for companies looking to better manage their consumer data. UE.co has been recognized as an Inc. Fastest Growing Company, and is a Certified Great Place to Work.
Laura Donaldson
UE.co
619.269.3140
email us here