Records fall at Shannon's bi-annual American & European Fine Art Auction, held April 26th; the sale grossed $2.5 million

Oil on canvas by Eugene Berman (Am./Russ., 1899-1972), titled Esmeralda, From the Hunchback of Notre Dame ($81,250). Oil on canvas painting by Alice L. Mattern (Am., 1909-1945), titled Cadence ($81,250). Oil on board painting by Colin Campbell Cooper (Am., 1856-1937), titled New York From Brooklyn ($162,500). Oil on canvas painting by William Trost Richards (Am., 1833-1905), titled Off Conanicut ($62,500). Oil on canvas painting by Dale Nichols (Am., 1904-1995), titled Winter on the Farm ($62,500).

Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers just concluded its best auction in five years The firm achieved an 80 percent sell-through on 244 artworks that came up for bid.