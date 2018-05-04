Mixed Media Art Adorn New Range of British Luxury Silk Scarves - Lucy Hall Launches New Collection for Spring 2018
British Designer Lucy Hall Launches Stylish New Collection for Spring 2018LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British textile designer and artist Lucy Hall has unveiled her first collection of luxury silk scarves, designed and printed in the UK: Lucy Hall Design (www.lucyhalldesign.com).
Each scarf is digitally printed onto 100% silk twill with each design an individual piece of artwork incorporating the designer’s own abstract photography, illustration and mark making.
Comprised of seven designs, the scarves are divided into two collections: 100cm square and 50 x 150cm rectangle. The hand rolled and hemmed scarves draw inspiration from colours and patterns found in nature, children’s drawings and handwriting.
100cm Square Collection
Lucy Hall Design Vivid Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 100cm Square
Price: £150
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/vivid
The Vivid combines a mixture of vibrant colours including lime, burnt orange, blues and greens. The abstract photographic background is layered with ink mark making in varying shades of teal.
Lucy Hall Design Marine Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 100cm Square
Price: £150
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/marine
The Marine is a stunning blue affair combining a base formed of abstract photography layered with a handwritten and stencilled design of pen and ink.
Lucy Hall Design Midnight Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 100cm Square
Price: £150
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/midnight
The Midnight is a mixed media design featuring different shades of mint green, grey, white and black. The scarf incorporates Lucy’s own forest photography layered with abstract handwriting.
50 x 150cm Rectangle Collection
Lucy Hall Design Flame Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 50 x 150cm Rectangle
Price: £130
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/flame
The Flame is a vibrant burnt orange with blues and greys, combining Lucy’s own photographic experiments with light and colour and ink-based mark making.
Lucy Hall Design Forest Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 50 x 150cm Rectangle
Price: £130
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/forest
The Forest takes its inspiration from the movement and dappled light created by trees. This photographic image combines varying shades of grey and mint green with white and grey illustration.
Lucy Hall Design Scribe Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 50 x 150cm Rectangle
Price: £130
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/scribe
The Scribe combines photographic explorations of light and shade with a layered pen and ink design inspired by children’s handwriting. This scarf features shades of grey, white, taupe and black.
Lucy Hall Design Ink Silk Scarf
100% Silk Twill, 50 x 150cm Rectangle
Price: £130
https://www.lucyhalldesign.com/product-page/ink
Ink combines an abstract, inky design with a photographic image of light and shade.
The scarf features different tones of grey, black, white and taupe.
About Lucy Hall
Lucy Hall holds a Masters in Textile Futures from Central Saint Martins with a focus on the psychology of colour. When not designing, Lucy is a Primary Arts Specialist working in schools in Brixton and the surrounding areas of South West London.
