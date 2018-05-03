Non-Crop Pesticide Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Non-Crop Pesticide Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Crop Pesticide Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Non-Crop Pesticide Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Non-Crop Pesticide Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Non-Crop Pesticide Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Non-Crop Pesticide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Key Players including;

Gowan

Monsanto

Adama

Nufarm

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Arysta LifeScience

BASF

Syngenta

Bayer

Dow

DuPont

FMC

AMVAC

Oxitec

S C Johnson

PBI Gordon

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3111838-global-non-crop-pesticide-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Non-Crop Pesticide in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plant Growth Regulator

Weed Control

Control of Insects and Other Pests

Disease Control

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home & Garden

Aquatic

Forestry

Industrial Vegetation Management

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3111838-global-non-crop-pesticide-market-research-report-2018

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Non-Crop Pesticide Market Research Report 2018

1 Non-Crop Pesticide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Crop Pesticide

1.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plant Growth Regulator

1.2.4 Weed Control

1.2.5 Control of Insects and Other Pests

1.2.6 Disease Control

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Crop Pesticide Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Home & Garden

1.3.3 Aquatic

1.3.4 Forestry

1.3.5 Industrial Vegetation Management

1.4 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Non-Crop Pesticide (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…..

7 Global Non-Crop Pesticide Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Gowan

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Gowan Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Monsanto

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Monsanto Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Adama

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Adama Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Nufarm

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Nufarm Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Arysta LifeScience

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Arysta LifeScience Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 BASF Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Syngenta

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Syngenta Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Bayer

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Bayer Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Dow

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Non-Crop Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Dow Non-Crop Pesticide Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….