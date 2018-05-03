Airport Construction America Market Key Players, Competition and Forecast

Airport Construction America Market Research Report 2018 Analysis and Forecast

PUNE , INDIA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights based on almost 140 CIC projects in the Americas for 20 countries.

The report provides detailed metrics on the region's airport construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country, type and value.

Detailed metrics are also provided for the top 10 countries.

Summary

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking airport construction projects in the Americas with a total value of US$135.9 billion, comprising projects from the announced to execution stages. The US accounts for projects valued at US$90.4 billion, or 66.5% of the total for the region.

The top 10 countries (in terms of the value of their projects pipelines) account for 99% of the total value of airport construction projects in the Americas, with US$135.9 billion. These are, in order of project value, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Panama and Venezuela.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Americas and analysis by stage and funding for the top 10 countries. Top project listings and top participants for the sector are also shown.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the main drivers of activity and forecasts, and an understanding of key trends, analysis of projects by value for the Americas market and its main countries, enabling clients to target products and services for each type of project.

Read analysis of main project participants by value for the sector, enabling clients to target products and services for each type of project.

Access top project data with location, value, stage and start date.

Key Highlights

Projects in the execution stage have a total value of US$70.6 billion, followed by projects in pre-execution with US$32.7 billion.

Projects in the planning stage amount to US$25.4 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study phases) have a combined value of US$7.3 billion.

Assuming all projects in the pipeline proceed as planned, total spending is set to stand at US$16.7 billion in 2018, and will rise to US$17.5 billion in 2019.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Regional Overview

2. Key Operators

3. Project Analytics by Country

3.1. The US

3.2. Brazil

3.3. Mexico

3.4. Canada

3.5. Costa Rica

3.6. Peru

3.7. Chile

3.8. Colombia

3.9. Panama

3.10. Venezuela

4. Methodology

…Continued

