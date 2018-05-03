Potential Anti-HPV and Related Cancer Agents from Fucoidan in combination with AHCC by Dr. Susana Trujillo.

Studies on the prevention and treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) which is closely related to the cervical cancer is attracting attention all over the world

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fucoidan (Mozuku & Mekabu) and AHCC have been shown to possess a variety of anti-HPV and anti-cancer activities. This article will provide educational information on the anti-HPV actions of brown seaweed polysaccharides known as Fucoidan and a bioactive compound known as AHCC present in mushrooms. In addition, the possible mechanisms of anti-HPV actions of Fucoidan and AHCC and their potential for therapeutic applications will also be mentioned.Although HPV infection is considered a sexually transmitted infection, HPVs can also be transmitted by on-sexual routes including casual physical. However, the vaccines available to treat HPV may not be available to women in all parts of the world and may not offer protection against all cancer associated HPV types. Therefore, the search for natural and potential drug candidates with higher inhibitory activities against various HPV strains is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry nowadays. In this regard, brown seaweed (Fucoidan) and mushroom extracts (AHCC) and their derivatives are great sources for the development of new generation anti-HPV natural and alternative treatments, which is more effective with fewer side effects.Papillomavirus is a diverse group of non-enveloped DNA viruses that infect the skin and mucosal tissues of a range of vertebrate species, including humans. In recent years, human papillomavirus (HPV) was confirmed existing in the reproductive tract and other organs, including respiratory, bladder, mouth and throat, and its pathogenesis was dependent on virus serotype, the site of infection, and the immunity. Infection with genital HPV types is very common, with an estimated lifetime risk of infection of about 75%.In the study cervical cancer cells were treated with AHCC and incubated for 72 hours with sampling every 24 hours. The study was then repeated in two orthotopic mouse models, one HPV positive and another HPV negative control. The HPV expression was eradicated with once daily AHCC dosing for 90 days with durable response after 30-day observation off treatment. Dr. Smith then repeated the study to confirm findings and added sampling for correlative testing of immune markers to determine the mechanism by which AHCC eradicates the HPV virus.These data suggest AHCC can eliminate HPV infections and may have a role in the prevention of HPV-related cancers. This study, initiated in 2008, shows that by itself AHCC has the potential to treat the HPV infection and it works as an immunotherapy, which is a treatment that uses a body’s own immune system to help fight disease. Human and in-vivo studies have shown that AHCC increases the number and/or activity of Natural Killer (NK) cells, dendritic cells, and cytokines, which enable the body to effectively respond to infections and block the proliferation of tumors. HPV (human papilloma virus) is the most common sexually transmitted virus in the United States. Up to 70% of sexually active adults will acquire HPV at some point in their lives.It was reported that some sulfated polysaccharides from brown seaweeds, particularly Fucoidan extracted from Mozuku and Mekabu, possess good antiviral and anti-tumor activities and some of them have been developed into novel antiviral agents. Fucoidan is a term used to define a family of L-fucose-containing sulfated polysaccharides found in brown seaweed and the structures of Fucoidan vary among species and sometimes among different parts of the seaweed. Fucoidan exhibits important pharmacological activities such as anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antiproliferative. It was found that the polysaccharide Fucoidan obtained from Undaria pinnatifida (Mekabu) showed significant anti-proliferative effect on HeLa cell (human uterine adenocarcinoma cell) proliferation.Furthermore, it was reported that Fucoidan obtained from the brown seaweed Cladosiphon okamuranus (Mozuku) could also inhibit HPV pesudovirus infection in vitro. The anti-HPV effects of Fucoidan require further investigation as a novel anti-HPV or anti-cervical cancer candidate in the future. Taken together,brown seaweed-derived Fucoidan bioactive compounds, from Mozuku and Mekabu, have good antiviral or anti-tumor activities, thus the sulfated polysaccharides from brown seaweeds have the potential to become new resources for the development of anti-HPV and related cancer agents.Fucoidan, a natural component of brown seaweed, has anti-cancer activity against various cancer types by targeting key apoptotic molecules. Fucoidan also has beneficial effects as it can protect against toxicity associated with chemotherapeutic agents and radiation.