Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management is anticipated to hit $96.06 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 27%.
The North American region holds the largest market share and growth in the Big Data Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management
Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management is anticipated to hit $96.06 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 27%.
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management: Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Geographic & End-User Analysis (2015-2020)”, the market is driven by the use of advanced analytics, safe delivery of products, and systems that respond based on the live data or current market happenings. Also, new channel programs such as E-commerce and social media programs provide new opportunities.
Americas held the largest market share in the Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management
The North American region holds the largest market share and growth in the Big Data Market with focus on Supply Chain Management and is anticipated to reach $30.57 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 21.5%. However, Latin America witnessed highest growth rate during the forecast period and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 37.40%. Different cases of use of the systems are order management, demand planning, warehouse management, price management, production planning, tactical supply planning, transportation planning, product life cycle management, and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).
Selected Geographic Analysis done in the full report
The North American Market has the highest revenue share of around 52% due to the higher concentration of big data solution providers and also due to the noticeable trend of using analytics in SCM and other areas by companies like Walmart, Amazon for efficiency. The
According to MindCommerce, though the North American and European regions are the highest revenue contributors, they do not have the highest growth rates. APAC, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are the highest growing regions. The size and scale of operations of companies in these regions and the opportunities for innovation in many developing countries present, provide opportunities to big data companies to produce targeted and custom solutions to the clients present here.
To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:
https://industryarc.com/Report/71/Big-Data-Market-in-Supply-Chain-Management.html
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The market is currently in a high growth phase and market needs are being mapped, catered to by the solutions present – big data or otherwise.
The degree of competition in the big data market is medium and is growing. This is because a lot of start-ups as well as established companies like IBM and Dell are offering big data solutions currently.
Retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing and telecommunications are the top growing industry segments with growth rates more than 30% in each case.
Big Data growth in an organization depends on three key reasons: business needs, technical requirements, and financial capabilities. With the increase in Big Data, organizations had to deal with complex issues such as increase in infrastructure costs, lack of skilled IT staff to understand Big Data applications and analytics, structure and format of the data.
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=71
Key players of Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management:
Apple holds the top position in the supply chain rankings followed by McDonald’s and Amazon. Each company faces unique challenges in their respective industries of electronics and retail due to the sheer scale of their operations. While Apple ships millions of iPhones, iPads to its customers across the world through retailers and its own stores, it needs to keep track of demand and fluctuations so that its third party manufacturing can keep up with the supply. McDonald’s and Amazon also operate on a huge scale to make sure their customers get their products on time and in good quality.
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Intel
2.Samsung Electronics
3.Dell
4.Nike
5.H&M
6.Lenovo Group
7.Cummins
8.Procter & Gamble
9.The Coca-Cola Company
10.Inditex
11.Starbucks
12.Caterpillar
13.Nestle
14.Qualcomm
15.Cisco Systems
16.Colgate Palmolive
17.Wal-Mart Stores
18.Pepsico
Related Reports
A.Big Data Enterprise Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/17941/big-data-enterprise-market.html
B.Big Data Testing Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/17929/big-data-testing-market.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1.Market Size by Product Categories
2.Market trends
3.Manufacturer Landscape
4.Distributor Landscape
5.Pricing Analysis
6.Top 10 End user Analysis
7.Product Benchmarking
8.Product Developments
9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10.Patent Analysis
11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12.Country level Analysis (15+)
13.Opportunity Analysis
FAQ:
Does IndustryARC publish country, geography or application based reports in Big Data Market with Focus on Supply Chain Management?
Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1.Americas Market for Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management (2018-2023)
2.Europe Market for Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management (2018-2023)
3.APAC Market for Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management (2018-2023)
4.RoW Market for Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management 2018-2023)
5.Funding and Investments Market for Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management 2018-2023)
6.Agreements, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations Big Data Market with Supply Chain Management 2018-2023)
Does IndustryARC customize these reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1.Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2.Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3.Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4.Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5.Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
To request for a proposal provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
6145888538
email us here