Bariatric Devices Market is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.5%.
The American region holds the largest market share and growth in the Bariatric devices Market and is anticipated to reach $1.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.2%.
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Bariatric devices Market: By Type (Invasive, Non-Invasive); By Procedure (Restriction, Combined, Malabsorptive) By Cause (Hereditary, Disorder, Others), By Device (Gastric Banding, Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy & Laparoscopic Grasper); and By Geography – Forecast - (2017-2023)”, the market is driven by the rise in obesity, increase in the number of reimbursement policies, etc.
Americas held the largest market share in the Bariatric Devices Market
However, APAC witnessed highest growth rate during the forecast period and is expected to reach $0.3 billion by 2023. Increasing nutritional deficiencies due to excess food intake and consumption of high calorie food is greater in the Americas than in other regions. These irregular food habits contribute much to the increasing bariatric patients in North America and are thus, leading the increased demand for bariatric procedures as well. According to National Institute of Health, about $75-135 billion is spent directly or indirectly on costs related to obesity and bariatric surgeries.
Selected Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis done in the full report:
The Bariatric treatments and devices are fabricated using various raw materials ranging from resins to plastics. The lifecycle of a bariatric device comprises of the entire lifespan of a device into account, from the time it is manufactured and assembled to the end of its utility, leading to disposal or recycling. Processing and recycling medical devices has always been an important part of product life cycle. But this can be seen more prevalently in developing nations due to weaker economic situations.
Vanguard medical concepts Inc. announces the recycling program for trocars used in bariatric surgery. The company aims at reducing the medical waste and increase medical cost savings by reusing and recycling programs. According to Vanguard, about 12,000 trocars and 15,000 DVT (deep-vein thrombosis) have been recycled. The life cycle of a bariatric device, particularly custom-made devices, are largely dependent on the type of product and extent of use by a patient. The bariatric devices are composed of metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, etc. and plastic components which are completely recyclable.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Increase in the worldwide predominance of obesity with a low attainment rate of physical activities and eating methodology in checking obesity is among the most noteworthy growth driver of the bariatric market.
Bariatric Devices Market is also driven by involvement of new technologies that include less invasive processes and concomitant technology.
As the market is a growing segment, manufacturers have taken the advancement in manufacturing bariatric products using core products. Thus, suppliers are getting more involved in providing specialized and engineered products into the market with respective to demand. Hence, the power of suppliers is very high in this market.
The market growth is dependent on the number of patients in a geographic region and their increase every year. Essentially, all the companies are vying for the same limited market and hence, product differentiation, branding, advertising, pricing are very crucial factors for market share growth or retention.
In India and China, the penetration rate for miniaturized devices is high, with a vast scope for the growth of invasive bariatric surgeries. Recently, the introduction of Lap-band, the most effective and sophisticated technology by Allergan, helped the developing nations to experience a surge in their revenues.
Key players of Bariatric Devices Market:
Covidien, Olympus and Ethicon are the key players which lead the market for laparoscopic devices in Europe. According to IndustryARC, Allergan, Covidien, Ethicon accounts for more than 50% of the market. Other players include C.R. Bard, Slimed, Spatz Surgicals, Metacure, USGI medical, Re-shape Medical, GI Dynamics, and Cousin Biotech, etc.
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Aspire Bariatrics
2.Gelesis
3.Reshape Medical Inc;
4.USGI Medical Inc;
5.Metacure
6.Covidien
7.Helioscopie
8.Silimed
9.Endogastric Solutions
10.Styker
11.Enteromedics Inc;
12.Medtronic Inc;
13.Synovis Surgical Innovations Inc
14.Endosphere Inc;
15.And 50+ companies
What can you expect from the report?
The Bariatric Devices Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1.Market Size by Product Categories
2.Market trends
3.Manufacturer Landscape
4.Distributor Landscape
5.Pricing Analysis
6.Top 10 End user Analysis
7.Product Benchmarking
8.Product Developments
9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10.Patent Analysis
11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12.Country level Analysis (15+)
