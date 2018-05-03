Engineering Thermoplastics Market 2018-Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends & Forecast By 2023

Engineering Thermoplastics – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineering Thermoplastics Market 2018

Description:

The Engineering Thermoplastics market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023. Based on the Engineering Thermoplastics industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Engineering Thermoplastics market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Engineering Thermoplastics market.

The Engineering Thermoplastics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Engineering Thermoplastics market are:

Radici Group

Chimei

Formosa

Lanxess

Bayer

Mitsubishi

3M

Changchun

PolyOne

KKPC

BASF

Dongyue

Celaness

CNPC

DSM

Nan Ya

DuPont

JM

Hochest-Celanese

Asahi Kasei

Daikin

JSR

SABIC

Meilan Group

Ascend

LG Chemical

Invista

ARKEMA

Major Regions play vital role in Engineering Thermoplastics market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Engineering Thermoplastics products covered in this report are:

Polycarbonates (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamides (PA)

Thermoplastic Polyesters (PET & PBT)

Polyacetals (POM)

Fluoropolymers

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Engineering Thermoplastics market covered in this report are:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial & Machinery

Packaging

Consumer Appliances

Others

Table Of Content:

Global Engineering Thermoplastics Industry Market Research Report

1 Engineering Thermoplastics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.3 Engineering Thermoplastics Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.4.2 Applications of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.2 Europe Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.3 China Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.4 Japan Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.6 India Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.7 South America Engineering Thermoplastics Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

…….

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Radici Group

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.2.3 Radici Group Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.2.4 Radici Group Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.3 Chimei

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.3.3 Chimei Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.3.4 Chimei Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.4 Formosa

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.4.3 Formosa Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.4.4 Formosa Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.5 Lanxess

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.5.3 Lanxess Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.5.4 Lanxess Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.6 Bayer

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.6.3 Bayer Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.6.4 Bayer Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.7 Mitsubishi

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.7.3 Mitsubishi Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.7.4 Mitsubishi Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.8 3M

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.8.3 3M Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.8.4 3M Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.9 Changchun

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.9.3 Changchun Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.9.4 Changchun Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.10 PolyOne

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.10.3 PolyOne Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.10.4 PolyOne Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.11 KKPC

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.11.3 KKPC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.11.4 KKPC Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.12 BASF

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.12.3 BASF Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.12.4 BASF Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.13 Dongyue

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.13.3 Dongyue Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.13.4 Dongyue Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.14 Celaness

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.14.3 Celaness Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.14.4 Celaness Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.15 CNPC

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.15.3 CNPC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.15.4 CNPC Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.16 DSM

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Introduction

8.16.3 DSM Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.16.4 DSM Market Share of Engineering Thermoplastics Segmented by Region in 2017

8.17 Nan Ya

8.18 DuPont

8.19 JM

8.20 Hochest-Celanese

Continued…..