Deborah Haydon of DT Callis Seafood to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LANCASTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most of us working in an office is generally the norm and although we reap the benefits it can get tedious and monotonous. But for people who are privileged to work outdoors the fresh air and sunshine provides extra health benefits while they make outstanding contributions to our planet.

Deborah is the owner of DT Callis Seafood an exceptional thriving oyster processing business in the Chesapeake Bay area.

“This is not just a job to me, it has become my life and I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of the business,” says Deborah. “Ultimately my goal is to bring a new component to this male dominated oyster industry and acquire the opportunity to hire hard-working watermen and pay them a fair wage for their catch and make sure that it gets out to local and distant clientele.”

Since her youth, Deborah has proudly exemplified an unwavering penchant for working outdoors and she began her career as a thriving manager on a dairy farm inspired by her special love for animals. Eventually she took a job at a plant nursery growing native plants for lowland restoration, moved to Virginia where she met her current husband Terry, a waterman in his own right, who taught her the ropes of harvesting oysters.

“Our biggest challenge is how the Kingpins are catastrophically destroying the industry,” says Deborah. “By walking on the watermen who work so exceedingly hard for their living, these Kingpins buy up most of the oysters and pay the men what they consider a fair wage that absolutely is not. They perceive us a threat when helping our community grow and prosper equitably and altruistically so it’s a very unfortunate situation.”

With unwavering and spirited determination Deborah plans to get the oyster house up and running efficiently again. Her hope is to revive the oyster industry back to the Chesapeake Bay area, Lancaster County, which was financially devastated when so many immensely skilled people were forced out of business because these larger kingpins underhandedly maneuvered the business in their direction during the great decline of oyster numbers in the 1980’s.

“Many people are not aware of the fact that wherever waters oysters come from they take on the flavor of that particular environment so they are all unique with the favorite being from the Rappahannock River,” says Deborah. “Oysters should be greatly respected. They actually filter water every day helping to clean up the environment humans have destroyed.”

Deborah has also set her sights on eventually giving tours of their oyster house to educate school children on the compelling history of Chesapeake Bay oysters and their wonderful ancestors who have assiduously plied the waters.

“Being female in a male dominated industry is tough but I grew up more in a ‘guy’s world’,” says Deborah. “Instead of playing with Barbies I was always content to work in the horse barn and appreciate the great outdoors. Loving what you do is invaluable to finding joy and that has been a key element in my life.”

CUTV News will feature Deborah Haydon in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 7th at 10 a.m. EST.

Listen to our show on BlogTalkRadio.

For more information on Deborah Haydon please visit https://linkedIn.com/in/dtcallisseafood2014/

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno