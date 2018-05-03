China Residential Construction Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Construction Market

Synopsis

"Residential Construction Market in China: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2022" contains historic and forecast market data for the residential construction market in China, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type( construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). This report also contains overall values of the residential construction segments such as Residential construction market covers new construction, renovation and demolition of residential buildings such as houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, single-unit dwellings, sub-divisions and apartments. This market includes two categories: single-family housing and multi-family housing.. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2013-2017 and an illustrative forecast to 2022.

Summary

Residential construction market covers new construction, renovation and demolition of residential buildings such as houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, single-unit dwellings, sub-divisions and apartments. This market includes two categories: single-family housing and multi-family housing.

The Chinese residential construction category continued to increase in the review period with a value of CNYxxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2017 and increased at a rate of xx.xx% over 2016. The market recorded a CAGR of x.xx% from 2013 through 2017.

"Residential Construction Market in China: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2022"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the residential construction market in China. It is an essential tool for companies active across the China construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• An overview of the residential construction market in China.

Historic (2013 through 2017) and forecast (2018 through 2022) construction market output values are provided.

A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) is provided at the market level while the values for the segments are provided by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

This report covers all the segments of commercial construction market including Residential construction market covers new construction, renovation and demolition of residential buildings such as houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, single-unit dwellings, sub-divisions and apartments. This market includes two categories: single-family housing and multi-family housing..

Reasons To Buy

• Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment &construction services).

Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.

Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.



Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 CAGR Definition and Calculation

2 Overall Residential Construction: Market Analysis

2.1 Overall Residential Construction Output Value, 2013 - 2017

2.2 Overall Residential Construction Output Value Forecast, 2018 - 2022

2.3 Overall Residential Construction Output Value by Cost Type

2.3.1 Overall Residential Construction Output Value by Cost Type, 2013 - 2017

2.3.2 Overall Residential Construction Output Value by Cost Type Forecast, 2018 - 2022

3 Residential Construction Output: Analysis by Category

3.1 New Construction Output Value, 2013 - 2017

3.2 New Construction Output Value Forecast, 2018 - 2022

3.3 New Construction Output Value by Cost Type

3.3.1 New Construction Output Value by Cost Type, 2013 - 2017

3.3.2 New Construction Output Value by Cost Type Forecast, 2018 - 2022

List of Tables

Table 1: Timetric- Residential Construction Market Definitions

Table 2: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value (US$ Million), 2013 - 2017

Table 3: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value (CNY Million), 2013 - 2017

Table 4: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value (US$ Million), 2018 - 2022

Table 5: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value (CNY Million), 2018 - 2022

List of Figures

Figure 1: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value (CNY Million), 2013 - 2017

Figure 2: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value (CNY Million), 2018 - 2022

Figure 3: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value by Cost Type (CNY Million), 2013 - 2017

Figure 4: Chinese Overall Residential Construction Output Value by Cost Type (CNY Million), 2018 - 2022

Figure 5: Chinese Residential Construction Output Value, New Construction (CNY Million), 2013 - 2017

