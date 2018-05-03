Cobalt 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.26% and Forecast to 2022
Cobalt is a transition metal with symbol Co and atomic number 27 in the periodic table. Key applications of cobalt are in batteries, electronics, and super alloys owing to its high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, high melting point, and high tensile strength.
The analysts forecast the global cobalt market to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cobalt market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• China Molybdenum
• Glencore
• Jinchuan Group International Resources
• Norilsk Nickel
• Sherritt International
• Vale
Market driver
• Growth of electric vehicle industry
Market challenge
• Inefficient supply
Market trend
• Recyclability of cobalt
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Batteries and electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Super alloys – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Hard materials – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Pigments – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
• Rise in taxes imposed by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo
• Recyclability of cobalt
• Heavy investments in electric vehicle production
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market Positioning of Vendors
• China Molybdenum
• Glencore
• Jinchuan Group International Resources
• Norilsk Nickel
• Sherritt International
• Vale
