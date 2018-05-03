Cobalt 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.26% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Cobalt Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Cobalt Market 2018

Cobalt is a transition metal with symbol Co and atomic number 27 in the periodic table. Key applications of cobalt are in batteries, electronics, and super alloys owing to its high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, high melting point, and high tensile strength.

The analysts forecast the global cobalt market to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cobalt market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• China Molybdenum

• Glencore

• Jinchuan Group International Resources

• Norilsk Nickel

• Sherritt International

• Vale

Market driver

• Growth of electric vehicle industry

Market challenge

• Inefficient supply

Market trend

• Recyclability of cobalt

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



