Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market Estimated to Reach US$ 3212.04 Mn by 2022

Absolute Markets Insights offers its latest published report 'Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market by Type (Titanium, Ceramic, Cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr)); by Application (Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants); by Regional Outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2018-2026'. The author of the report analyzed that the Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market accounted for US$ 2009.69 million in 2017. Plasma sprayed coatings on dental and orthopedic implants surfaces enables rapid osseointegration. High deposition rates, ease of operation, low cost and low substrate temperatures associated with plasma sprayed method makes it the most widely used commercial technique for coating implant surfaces. Old people are the most prospective population category that is susceptible to the risk of dental problems and bone fractures. Hence, the need for plasma spray coated implants that enable easy, rapid and long-lasting fixation between bone and implant surface is arising.Plasma sprayed coatings applied on implant surfaces have the ability to improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing implantation. To achieve this, there is a need for implants that guarantee improved implant functionality, longevity and performance. However, low investments in the research and development could pose a challenge for such technological innovations. Implants coated using plasma sprayed technique are cost-effective and the materials used are non-polluting. This cost-effectiveness associated with plasma sprayed coating techniques along with the non-polluting nature of materials used could provide substantial growth opportunities for the Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use market in the future years.Titanium Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026Among plasma sprayed coatings type, titanium has been a dominant segment in terms of revenue for the last few years and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. Implants sprayed with titanium give rise to a high value of surface roughness leading to a good interaction between the tissue and implant. Such quick osseointegration results in less pain and a shorter recovery time for the patients. Ceramic segment accounted for the second highest market share and is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the future. Rising Number of Hip and Knee Replacement Operations Is Expected to Drive the Market in North AmericaNorth America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in plasma sprayed coatings for medical use market. There is a high incidence of joint replacements conducted in the United States, with over one million total hip and knee replacements being performed each year. Titanium used for plasma spray coatings dominated the market in North America in 2017 and is expected to follow a similar trend during the forecast period.Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional PlayersSome of the major market participants include APS Materials, Inc. (APS), CAM Bioceramics B.V, Oerlikon Metco, CERAMED, DOT GmbH, Eurocoating, CTS Exactech, Inc., BOC (A Member of Linde Group), IHI IonbondAG, Medicoat, Orchid, and Vivid Inc. among others. In 2013, CTS Ohio opened a new coating facility for roll coating. This facility provides coating services specific to roll coating industry thus providing enhanced performance in high temperature environments as well as corrosive atmospheres. Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market – By Type• Titanium• Ceramic• Cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr)Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market – By Application• Orthopedic Implants• Dental ImplantsPlasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market – By Region• North Americao U.S.o Rest of North America• Europeo Franceo The UKo Spaino Germanyo Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Southeast Asiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africao GCC Countrieso Southern Africao Rest of Middle East and Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin America