Carson City's #1 Toastmasters Club Invites You to an Open House
Carson Communicators Toastmasters Club invites the public to join them for a free open house on May 17 at 6 p.m. at Black Bear Diner inside the Max Casino.CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience.
However, there are still many people unaware of Toastmasters, or what they do exactly.
Carson Communicators club is holding an Open House that will allow non-members to come and meet current Toastmasters members, learn more about how they can benefit from the club, hear speeches, and win door prizes.
Toastmasters was born out of the idea that every man or woman should be able to speak confidently and effectively before an audience.
The Open House for the Carson Communicators Club will be held on Thursday, May 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Black Bear Diner, 900 South Carson Street in Carson City.
Our proven communication and leadership program has been the backbone of our existence and the reason why we are still in demand in corporations, education, and government. Discover how fun and comfortable learning how to speak in public can be.
Come and enjoy an evening of interactive fun, prizes and great speakers as we celebrate at our club's new location. At the conclusion of the meeting, we've left time for you to ask any questions you have about Toastmasters and what you feel about today's meeting.
And then, do what over 4 million people around the world have done: Join us!
Enjoy:
• Entertaining Speech Presentations
• Inspirational Table Topics
• Ask Questions
• Take-Home Materials
• Easy Information on How to Join
Everyone can become a public speaker...even you!
This is a free event. Register on Eventbrite
• Discover How to Develop Better Speaking and Presentation Skills
• Build Stronger Leadership Skills
• Learn to Think Quickly and Clearly on Your Feet
• Open Doors in Your Personal and Professional Life
For more information visit our Facebook Page: @CarsonCommunicators
Carla Fair-Wright
Optimal Consulting LLC
7135706154
