Dealership News Announces Official Debut, Automotive News You Can Actually Use
New Automotive Blog Site to Spotlight Industry Talent and Technology as a Who's Happening in Automotive Today
Kelly Kleinman, the content director for DealershipNews.com states, “Currently, there are some really great industry rags out there doing a great job reporting industry info, and posting guest blogs. I love Driving Sales, Digital Dealer, and of course The Automotive News as a staple, I’m just glad to be able to bring a different angle to the auto-blogging game.” He may be the figurative, little brother of the more established industry periodicals, but none of these big, established resources are a semi, one-man show like Kleinman is at Dealershipnews.com.
He’s been compared to Doug Kenney, one of the founders of National Lampoon back in 1970, who had a unique ability to generate prolific amounts of written material at will, and carried the magazine for years. “I grew up one suburb away from Chagrin Falls, Ohio were Doug Kenney is from so maybe there is something connective there, but really, those comparisons come from folks who know I loved Lampoon and the kind of material I used to write...this is a whole lotta different, but it’s still going to be entertaining”. Aside from currently having great support staff, I'm adding contributor content now, so being a one-man show isn't in the long-term plans."
Kleinman, a former cartoonist and humor writer under another pen name, has a long background as a digital marketer with serious Google AdWords certified cred, and has run dozens and dozens of marketing campaigns on a variety of channels and platforms. He has a unique ability to see trends, answer questions, and question answers all based on actual campaign experience relative to digital ad campaigns and marketing initiatives across categories, including automotive.
“The main purpose of the blog is to highlight emerging technology brought to our industry by some very industrious and creative technologists and marketers. I also like to focus on the marketers and the dealers themselves who help to elevate the industry, as opposed to just carrying regurgitated press releases and opinion pieces penned or podcasted by trade journalists and manufacturer PR firms and reps”.
Kleinman also started a taped audio podcast for the site and has bigger plans to expand the podcast to give his guests even more exposure and higher-visibility. “I’ve always been interested in radio, and I’ve produced a couple Internet radio shows based on esoteric subjects, so I know how to do interviews and get a guest to shine.” Dealership News is in the process of adding a video podcast because according to Kleinman, video has a lot of inherent advantages to written material.
The site plans to be an automotive data trove and will soon be releasing a newsletter with "news you can use", and a couple highly secretive content concepts that will compel dealers to return to the site on a daily basis. Kleinman stated further, “I’ve been working on a concept for 9 months that no other industry blog or journalistic entity is currently featuring, and once it’s in place, we’re going to be the Automotive News Sheriff in town."
D. Spencer Overbay
Internet Managers
Dealer Control
818-817-6343
email us here