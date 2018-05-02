Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is anticipated to hit $9.45 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.55%.
APAC holds the largest market share and growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market and is anticipated to reach $3.36 billion by 2023.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYDERABAD, India, April 26, 2018
Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market
Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is anticipated to hit $9.45 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.55%.
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market: By Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Micro Load, Others); By Equipment (Storage Aisles, S/R Machines); By Function (Order Picking, Storage, Others); By Application (Automotive, Chemical, F&B, Others); By Geography(2013-2021)”, the market has encountered considerable rate of growth in the past ten years, with its deployment majorly for logistics and warehouse storage solutions.
APAC held the largest market share in the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market.
APAC holds the largest market share and growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market and is anticipated to reach $3.36 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.41%. The growing demand for industrialization in this region, combined with increasing investment in industrial automation, particularly in China, is set to spur the market. The key applications in this region include Automotive, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, General Manufacturing, Semiconductors and Electronics among others.
Selected Value Chain Analysis
Sensor Manufacturers
The AS/RS integrates various picking and routing mechanisms. Thus, it is necessary to design right systems for them. It involves an extensive research process complying with the safety standards for various industrial environments. The standard specifications for the desired system are created in this phase.
Once these specifications are laid down, the designing phase deals with the development and simulation of a viable system. The prototypes are passed through various iterations until the desired result is achieved. The successive step deals with analyzing the pre-purchase specifications of the customers, gathered through marketing operations. The analysis again involves lot of research pertaining to the supply chain and storage capacity management of the customer. The next step deals with the acquisition of required components and sub-systems for the AS/RS post, which is manufactured and distributed to the customer.
To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below: https://industryarc.com/Report/10611/automated-storage-retrieval-systems-market.html
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The advent of warehouse robotics has also developed significant opportunity for the inflow of products in the global market. Leading MNCs in automotive, manufacturing, petrochemical and other industries are vigorously investing in low risk warehouse automation, in order to convert their traditional rack and shelving facilities into automated facilities.
With the growing demand for supply chain efficiency, automated storage systems have been gaining adoption in recent years.
Automation in the aerospace industry has taken off in the recent years. This growing automation has propelled the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems across the industry.
The patent scenario for AS/RS market is changing, owing to the technological advancements and the change in market demand.
Growing demand for AS/RS in various end-user industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics and semiconductors, defense, aerospace, e-commerce, manufacturing and others, will pave the path for AS/RS market in near future.
The global warehouse robotics market is growing noticeably, alongside other equipment such as AS/RS, conveyor systems.
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=10611
Key players of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market:
Intelligrated Systems, Inc; is one of the major companies focusing permanently on development through product launches. In 2015, the company unveiled 2 new products with product line expansion of Alvey 890 series as well as launch of new Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems. Other Automated Storage and Retrieval System manufacturers such as Dematic Corporation as well as Beumer Group GmbH also focused on Product launches as their major growth strategy.
Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Beumer Group GmbH as well as Swisslog AG are the major players actively focusing on partnership as the major growth strategy
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Murata Machinery Ltd
2.Dearborn Mid-west Company
3.Vanderlande Industries B.V.
4.TGW Logistics Group GMBH
5.Savoye Inc;
6.Schaefer Group
7.Knapp AG
8.Krones AG
9.Automated Fork Truck, Inc;
10.Company 10+
Related Reports
A.Automated Material Handling Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/15492/automated-material-handling-market.html
B.Automated Test Equipment Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/227/Automated-Test-Equipment-Market-Research-Report.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1.Market Size by Product Categories
2.Market trends
3.Manufacturer Landscape
4.Distributor Landscape
5.Pricing Analysis
6.Top 10 End user Analysis
7.Product Benchmarking
8.Product Developments
9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10.Patent Analysis
11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12.Country level Analysis (15+)
FAQ:
Does IndustryARC publish country, geography or application based reports in Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market?
Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1.Americas Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval System (2018-2023)
2.Europe Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
3.Asia-Pacific Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
4.RoW Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
5.Unit Load AS/RS Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
6.Mini Load AS/RS Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
7.Micro Load AS/RS Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
8.Vertical Lift Modules Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval (2018-2023)
Does IndustryARC customize these reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1.Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2.Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3.Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4.Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5.Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
To request for a proposal provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
6145888538
email us here