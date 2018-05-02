The Automated Material Handling Market is estimated to hit $32.36 billion by 2023
In terms of revenue contribution and growth rate, Asia-Pacific emerged out to be the global market leader for automated material handling market in 2017.
The Automated Material Handling Market is estimated to hit $32.36 billion by 2023
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Automated Material Handling Market: By Products (Automated Guided Vehicle, Automatic Storage & Retrieval System, Others); By System (Unit & Bulk Load); By Application (Automobile, E-Commerce, Others); By Operation (Assembly, Packaging, Storage, Others); By Region - (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by various innovations and advancements in technology.
APAC continues to lead the market share and during 2018-2023.
In terms of revenue contribution and growth rate, Asia-Pacific emerged out to be the global market leader for automated material handling market in 2017 and is estimated to remain the market leader throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Americas. Asia Pacific material handling market is expected to reach $ 2.46 Billion by 2023. The high cost of labor in the Asia Pacific market and increasing demand of automation has led to soaring demand of automated handling systems from basic warehouse functions to factory applications. This section will offer a brief overview of the market segmentation of the automated material handling. Especially, the high level of factory automation in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is driving the market for AMH in manufacturing, e-commerce, food and beverage and semiconductors & electronics industry. China is the market leader in Asia-Pacific with total estimated revenue of $ 389 Million in 2017.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
The value chain analysis deals with the comprehensive evaluation of each activity involved in the processing of any product/service and finally delivering it to the end-users. Each stage across the value chain of a product or service is associated with creating some sort of monetary value. The value chain analysis can offer the company to examine every activity across the value chain and identify the steps where elimination or modification is essential.
The automated material handling system integrates various picking and routing mechanisms, thus it is necessary to design right system for them. It involves an extensive research process complying with the safety standards for numerous industrial environments.
Once these specifications are laid down, the designing phase deals with the development and simulation of a viable system. The prototypes are passed through various iterations until the desired result is achieved. This phase is also responsible for listing the required processing technology, materials, equipment and components in order to manufacture the automated material handling system.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:
1. The multichannel supply chain strategy is an increasing trend in the current times particularly among the retail sector, is expected to drive the automated material handling systems market.
2. AMH Market is registering significant growth due to rising demand for automated material handling systems with rising labor costs amidst the aging workforce.
3. Rising adoption AMH systems in warehouse operations is also projected to propel the AMH market growth.
Key Players of the Automated Material Handling Market:
Daifuku remained the leading company in the global automated material handling market followed by Schaefer. Both the companies have a leading market position in the material handling market across the globe supported by their extensive product portfolio and presence in several regions.
The Daifuku company is actively expanding its operations into global markets. Sales outside Japan remained strong majorly due to strong demand in North America. Rising demand for high-end systems in distribution automation business and in emerging sectors in manufacturing is the major drivers for the increase in revenue.
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
2. Murata Machinery Ltd
3. Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. Kg
4. Kion Group Ag
5. Intelligrated Systems, Inc.
6. Vanderlande Industries B.V.
7. Crown Equipment Corporation
8. Siemens Ag
9. Jungheinrich Ag
10. Abb Group
11. Toyota Industries Corporation
12. Company 12+
What can you expect from the report?
The Automated Material Handling Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
Market Size by Product Categories
Market trends
Manufacturer Landscape
Distributor Landscape
Pricing Analysis
Top 10 End user Analysis
Product Benchmarking
Product Developments
Merges & Acquisition Analysis
Patent Analysis
Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )
