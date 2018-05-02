The Asia Methanol Market is estimated to hit $63.83 billion by 2023
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Asia Methanol Market: By Application (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, MTO, Glasoline Blending & Combustion and Others) & By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Malaysia & Others) - (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing methanol demand from formaldehyde derivatives.
China has the highest production capacity in Asia and it is estimated that only China has a significant growth in its production capacities when compared to other countries in Asia. New investments, domestic demand for methanol, cheap coal prices for methanol production and others are the driving factors for the increase in annual production capacities. Also, China was the major country in the consumption of methanol in 2017 and is estimated to be the major country for the same during the forecast period 2018-2023. The recent and upcoming methanol projects in China would help in decreasing imports in future to China. India, which is one of the fastest growing market in the consumption of methanol for applications such as formaldehyde and acetic acid, would grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
Methanol which is the basic chemical for many applications in daily use, can be produced from many feed stocks.
In Asia, China’s major feedstock for methanol production is coal, whereas rest of Asia uses natural gas.
The methanol produced is used for chemical derivatives such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, MTO and others.
Among these, a high demand exists for formaldehyde, acetic acid and MTO and gasoline.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:
1. The increased storage capacities for methanol in South Korea and methanol derivative applications are driving the demand and growth of the market.
2. Demand for gasoline blending is one of the major driving factors for the methanol market in China.
3. The demand from construction industry for formaldehyde, olefins for MTO, gasoline blending from automotive industry, drives the demand within the domestic market.
Key Players of the Asia Methanols Market:
Chang Chun and Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corporation (LCYCIC) are the major producers of formaldehyde in Taiwan. Petronas is the leading and major methanol producing company in Malaysia. It is the only major company in Malaysia that produces MTBE and exports mainly to China and other countries.
Asia Methanols Market Report is Segmented as below.
Asia Methanols Market By Application:
1. Formaldehyde
2. Acetic acid
3. Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)
4. Dimethyl ether (DME)
5. Gasoline Blending & Combustion
6. Others
Asia Methanols Market By Geography ( Covers 7+ Countries )
Asia Methanols Market Entropy
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. Petroliam Nasional Berhad
2. China National Offshore Oil Corporation
3. Methanex Corporation
4. Sinopec Group
5. Company 5
6. Company 6
7. Company 10+
What can you expect from the report?
The Asia Methanols Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
Market Size by Product Categories
Market trends
Manufacturer Landscape
Distributor Landscape
Pricing Analysis
Top 10 End user Analysis
Product Benchmarking
Product Developments
Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
Patent Analysis
Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )
Country level Analysis (12+)
Competitor Analysis
Market Shares Analysis
