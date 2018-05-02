Connecting With Friends and Family ~ Esdiac Global
Esdiac Global is a great telecommunication company that provides a way to share your life.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's lifestyle is a worldwide connection. We meet people from all corners of the world. It is a time like no other when we are on the move with jobs and travel. It is so valuable and important to stay connected to those family and friends in our lives. Esdiac Global is a great telecommunication company that provides a way to share your life.
Sharing your adventures and stories with those loved ones is easier with Esdiac Global. This assists with the best in your lifestyle for telecommunications. The services they give allows for you to share your lifestyle by connecting through local and international calls and send text messages to friends and family in over 200 countries and territories with ease.
Traveling internationally and connecting is always a challenge, Austin and Dion Ugbebor developed a communication system that is:
The lowest prices on the market
Steering clean and clear of hidden fees
Delivering consistent and crisp call quality
Utilizing WIFI for an app-phone/landline connection
Catering to a low-income demographics
The development of the company started after a business trip in Nigeria. Austin returned home with a $12,000 cell phone bill. Researching the service needs they found that many locals living in countries like Nigeria and the Philippines trying to reach family and friends abroad is expensive. They value the importance of culture and society. Getting families and friends connected and stay connected is the center of their service. They provide this with:
Easily keep track of your call and SMS credits. Never incur overage fees ever again.
Pay as you go. Esdiac Mobile features the cheapest calling and messaging rates available to mobile or landline phones.
Worldwide network ensures the best call quality and messaging speeds available.
Reach friends and family in over 200+ countries and territories worldwide with ease.
The importance for Esdiac, "is that today’s consumers see transparency and integrity in the companies they give their money to and support. . . They are able to continue to provide services based on a philanthropic mind, it will be exciting to see their continued international expansion. . . I felt something had to be done because they don't have the means but they have to make calls.” There is an exclusive offer to explore this great service $2 free using promo code ESDIACNOW on the Esdiac Global App.
Living a very connected world of social media and travel we are now sharing more of our lifestyle with the world. Enjoy 2 minutes free using code ESDIACNOW. This telecommunication company provides you with the best in price, convenience, and communication for your personal and business lifestyle.
Connect with Esdiac Global here:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/esdiacglobalapp/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/esdiacglobal/
App download here:
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.clearsoft.esdiac.ng&hl=en
ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/esdiac-global-app/id1148131010?mt=8
Pricing https://www.esdiacapp.com/credits
Tamara Forchion
4Chion Lifestyle
4808828501
email us here