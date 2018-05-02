Agenda has been released for October 2018 Defence Safety Conference – Supported by The Defence Safety Authority
SMi Group Reports: Announcing the First Senior Leadership Conference Dedicated to Defence SafetyLONDON, ENGLAND, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMi Group with support from The Defence Safety Authority (DSA) are delighted to announce details of The Defence Safety Conference taking place this October in London:
Featuring high level briefings from senior leaders from 10 nations and covering the broad spectrum of safety across Military Aviation, Land and Maritime, the Defence Safety Conference will aim improve the protection of capability, preserve the reputation of those that operate, supply and support defence services and to reduce avoidable deaths.
“I believe this will be the first conference of its type, with a specific focus on Defence Safety. I hope the rationale for the conference will convince you of its value and the opportunity it offers your organisation as a platform to promote and discuss how we can together drive the continuous improvement in safety that we all seek. This SMi conference is being run with the support of the UK’s Defence Safety Authority (DSA).”
Lieutenant General Richard Felton CBE, Director General, Defence Safety Authority, UK MOD
Key Speakers at the conference include:
1. General Gordon Messenger, Vice Chief of Defence Staff, UK MoD
2. Lieutenant General Richard Felton, Director General, Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD
3. Air Marshal Stuart Atha, Air Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force
4. Lieutenant General Nicholas Pope, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army
5. Major General Odin Johannessen, Chief of Army, Norwegian Armed Forces
6. Major General C.J. (Kees) Matthijssen, Deputy Commander, Royal Netherlands Army
7. Rear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander, Naval Safety Center, US Navy
8. Air Commodore James Hood, Director General Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Australian Armed Forces
9. Brigadier General Marc de Bouvier, Director of State Aviation Airworthiness, French Armed Forces
10. Brigadier General David Francis Head of the US Army Combat Readiness Center, US Army
11. Brigadier General Roberto Soria, Head of Land Systems, Spanish Ministry of Defence
12. Captain (N) Håkan Nilsson, Inspector Naval Safety, Swedish Armed Forces HQ
13. Ministerialrat ass. iur. Mr. Michael E. Brand, Directorate-General for Infrastructure, Environmental, Protection and Services, German Federal Ministry of Defence
14. Victor Chavez, Chief Executive, Thales UK
15. Roger Hardy, Chief Executive, Babcock Aviation
This conference offers organisations the opportunity to show their commitment to safety and to join over 200 other senior leaders from across the armed forces and industry to collaboratively raise the importance of safety higher on the defence agenda.
Thales and Babcock have already signed up as Gold Sponsors and opportunities for industry to contribute to the conference will be extremely limited. For more details on how your company can get involved please contact:
Sadia Malick | Director | SMi Group Ltd
T: +44 (0) 207 827 6748 | E: smalick@smi-online.co.uk
To download the brochure or for more information on October’s Defence Safety Conference please visit: http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr
Defence Safety Conference
1st and 2nd October 2018
London, United Kingdom
BOOKING INFORMATION: All active serving military and government personnel, will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, to attend the Defence Safety Conference, PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED on the event website, which is subject to final approval by SMi.
COMMERCIAL ORGANISATIONS: Any commercial organisations who wish to attend, speak, exhibit or sponsor the event should contact Sadia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or by email: smalick@smi-online.co.uk
ABOUT SMI GROUP: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.
