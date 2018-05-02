Estrella Del Mar Selected As One Of The Top 100 Golf Courses In The World
Also named as one of the Top 50 Golf Courses in MexicoMAZATLAN, MEXICO, SINALOA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estrella del Mar, a 900- acre. gated oceanfront beach and golf resort community in Mazatlan, Mexico, featuring a Robert Trent Jones Jr. championship golf course on the Pacific Ocean, is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the World and one of the Top 50 Golf Courses in Mexico. The new rankings mark the first time Estrella del Mar has been listed in the Top100golfcourses.com listings compiled by golf writers and golfers from around the world.
Legendary Canadian golf writer Dave Finn had this to say about Estrella del Mar in his recommendation for their ranking, “This par-72, 7015 yard layout is my personal favorite in Mazatlan. Not only is the course photogenic but having hosted the Canadian PGA TOUR Mexico Championship as well as three PGA TOUR Latin-America Mazatlan Opens, it will also test your abilities.”
Finn continued, “In 2017, the small greens were enlarged and converted to the newest Pure Destiny Paspalum salt tolerant grass and I must agree with Brian Werner, Managing Director that “converting the greens allows our members and guests to enjoy a more forgiving experience.”
Unlimited Golf packages at Estrella del Mar start at $89.00 per person, per day, doublé occupancy, including hotel lodging in an ocean front room, unlimited golf with shared cart rental, welcome margarita and round-trip airport/hotel transportation. Rates are plus applicable taxes.
The resort also features the only Latin American site for the world renown John Jacobs Golf Academy. Golfers of all ages and abilities can now elevate their games by taking advantage of ½, 1, 2 and 3 day instructional programs at the resort. The resort recently added a natural 18-hole miniature golf course for children of all ages.
For more information on Estrella del Mar and to book tee times and room reservations, visit estrelladelmar.com
