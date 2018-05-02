Karen-Lee Pollak Selected to D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas 2018

This marks the 5th consecutive year Ms. Pollak was recognized for her work in the field of Immigration Law.

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen-Lee Pollak, Managing Attorney of Pollak PLLC was selected for recognition in D Magazine’s annual listing of the Best Lawyers in Dallas for 2018.

“Our firm is dedicated to helping businesses, investors and families obtain U.S. immigrant and nonimmigrant visas to live and work in the United States. “We do what we love and are passionate about helping people achieve the American Dream.” said Pollak. “To be continuously recognized by our fellow attorneys for our hard work is inspiring and a tremendous honor.”

With a track record of securing successful outcomes for clients, Pollak PLLC is known for obtaining U.S. visas in the most cost effective and expeditious manner for clients across the country and globally.

The “Best Lawyers in Dallas 2018” list features attorneys across more than 34 practice areas chosen by fellow Texas attorneys based on their “diligence and expertise in representation.” The Best Lawyers in Dallas list is compiled from attorney nominations from Dallas and Fort Worth, a thorough screening process by D Magazine’s editorial team, and final review by a hand-picked, anonymous panel of the city’s most respected attorneys and the editors. The full listing will appear in the magazine’s May edition and online at http://www.dmagazine.com.

D Magazine describes attorneys featured on the “Best Lawyers in Dallas 2018” list as “members of the legal community representing the people and institutions of Dallas with mastery and drive,” and offering “unparalleled counsel.”

Pollak PLLC specializes in providing comprehensive immigration solutions to corporations, small businesses, investors and families interested in obtaining immigrant and non-immigrant visas to live and work in the United States.

The mission of Pollak is to provide its clients nationally, internationally and locally with superb immigration counsel. Pollak strives to build long-term, valued relationships by creating experiences that are effective, insightful and personalized. Pollak achieves this by listening to client needs, providing timely communications, delivering on its promises and most importantly, getting stellar results.

Karen-Lee Pollak is the Managing Attorney at Pollak PLLC located in Dallas, Texas. She is a frequent speaker, author and blogger on immigration issues. She can be reached at karenlp@pollakimmigration or under her twitter handle law_immigration.