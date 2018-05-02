Kam Habibi’s Explains the Vitality of Passive Income
Passive income is an investment in you.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your ability, your wellbeing, and your future. The ability to have multiple streams of passive income is a financially freeing. It eliminates the loop of fiscal burden inherent within non-passive income streams.
Many people aren’t even aware that this is a plausible possibility. Therefore, Kim Habibi is teaching people what passive income is and explains why it is a vital financial practice.
What is Passive Income?
Passive income is a stream of revenue that works for you, regardless of whether you are presently working.
Most people get up and go to work. During the time they spend working, usually forty hours, they are paid. Once they go home, the clock stops on their income stream. Once that happens, they have maxed out the amount of money they can make on any given day.
Some people can go on vacation, for a set amount of time, and don’t lose that forty-hour a week pay. However, those people are the lucky ones.
Or, are they?
Considering that for the rest of their lives, they will still have to get up and go to work. They still must answer to someone and their retirement benefits are insecure. So, when all that is added together, the measly forty-hour paycheck doesn’t quite seem to cut it.
Now, Kim Habibi isn’t telling people that they should forsake their day job.
Rather, people should add to their current income by creating a passive income stream.
After passive income is set up, it might need a little maintenance here and there. Yet, the time spent maintaining the passive income stream is nowhere near the hour-for-hour drain that a non-passive income requires.
How Do I Create Passive Income?
A passive income can be anything that can be set up once and keep generating money, without having to be manned consistently.
Here are a few of Kim Habibi's suggestions for passive income stream ideas:
-Publish an eBook
-Create an App
-Rented Retail
-Set up an Affiliate Website
As you can see, these suggestions span across a broad spectrum of niches. These few suggestions are ripe with possibility from a plethora of business and hobby niches.
(Yes, you can even turn your hobby into a passive income stream, simply by sharing your passion with the world.)
Why is Passive Income Vital to My Life?
Creating a passive income stream, or multiple passive income streams add stability to your financial situation. Passive income streams are buildable financial avenues that pose little or no risk to your current situation.
Plus, if the income proves to be lucrative, it is possible to live and eventually retire off your passive income. Plenty of people do it and they are able to enjoy their life. Since they are making money every second of the day, whether they are working or not, they achieve true freedom.
In summation, passive income streams are vital to your financial security. Kim Habbi believes that everyone, whether it’s for retirement, or building a life free from stress, should set up passive income. By setting up these streams, there’s so much potential for growth, freedom, and the ability to pursue the life you want.
Your life is calling. Are you going to work toward answering that call? Or are you going to let your life flash by in a wave of fiscal uncertainty?
The choice is yours.
To learn more about Kam Habibi, you can connect with him on Twitter.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here