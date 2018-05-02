There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,699 in the last 365 days.

Foreclosures: the INS and OUTS of BUYING

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- However unpleasant foreclosures are, they are the fact of life. More than 300000 homes are foreclosed on every year, and the reasons for that vary from death in a family to bad marriage. So, just like any other fact of life, foreclosures need to be understood and dealt with most efficiently and painlessly with as little aggravation as possible for all involved.

The new ebook “Foreclosures: the INS and OUTS of BUYING” by the esteemed real estate guru Avi Meir Zaslavsky is now available at Amazon: https://amzn.to/2jlUt6Y

It explains precisely that: how to not only alleviate the pain of having to vacate the ancestral home for whatever reason but to do it right. The author offers several ways to preserve as much dignity and cash for people in the unfortunate position when they need to forego their property.

Another lesson the ebook teaches, perhaps, an unexpected one, is that buying foreclosed property is an excellent source of income. However, one does need to fully understand what foreclosure is, what is the basic process, when do foreclosures occur and how to get the edge over the competing agencies and banks to receive the best offer from the seller.

Avi Meir Zaslavsky’s ebook offers a well-written first-hand account of a top-notch specialist who spent years perfecting the art of buying and selling foreclosed properties. And if you wish to study the craft, well, again, the ebook is on Amazon!

