Join Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on His 9-day Journey to the Holy Land of Israel

One of Nigeria’s most prominent religion figures – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will be visiting the Holy Land of Israel from May 10 till May 18, 2018.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believers who are not attending are given the opportunity to take part in the journey and join Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Updates with live stream videos from the Holy Land Tour ’18 will be available upon users registering at the following link: http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/holy-land-tour-18/



One of Nigeria’s most prominent religion figures – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will be visiting the Holy Land of Israel from May 10 till May 18, 2018. The 9-days (8 nights) in length visit will be divided into 4 tours, each combining in-depth routes and experiences, following the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, along with members of the Believers’ LoveWorld (BLW) will be touring the Holy Land for a third year. The participants will be given the opportunity to walk alongside Pastor Chris, while exploring different, historically-relevant sites of the land, with the idea to bring the Bible alive. The guides that will accompany the group will be highlighting historical information and provide biblical references to make the knowledge and relevance of the land are delivered to all the participants.

The four tours will be 9 days (8 nights) in length and will include various events, such as worship nights for all the tours, a visit to Jordan and the ancient city of Petra, communion at the Garden Tomb and manifestation from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome at the Sea of Galilee.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s 9-day journey to Israel is considered as a highly sacred event with specific importance to the Christian community. 2018 has been marked as the season of the Supernatural and it marks the 70th year of independence and the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Therefore, the visit of the renowned Nigerian Pastor is considered as another appropriate occasion to further enhance the religious relevance of the Holy Land and celebrate the year of 2018.

According to the organization, the tour “promises to be spiritually fulfilling for all delegates.”



(PR by http://mullerandgreen.com/)

The Holy Land Tour 2018 with Pastor Chris