Specialty Aluminas Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Specialty Aluminas Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Specialty Aluminas Market 2018
This report studies the global Specialty Aluminas market status and forecast, categorizes the global Specialty Aluminas market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)
AluChem
Axens Canada Specialty Aluminas
ALTEO Alumina
ALMATIS GMBH
Imerys Fused Minerals Villach
Kerneos
Motim Electrocorundum Ltd.
Nabaltec AG
Sasol Germany GmbH
Silkem
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Aluminium Trihydroxide (ATH)
Activated Aluminas
Boehmite
Calcined Alumina
Tabular Alumina
Fused Alumina
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Mining
Chemical Industry
Architecture
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Electric Appliances
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Specialty Aluminas Market Research Report 2018
1 Specialty Aluminas Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Aluminas
1.2 Specialty Aluminas Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Specialty Aluminas Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Specialty Aluminas Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Aluminium Trihydroxide (ATH)
1.2.4 Activated Aluminas
1.2.5 Boehmite
1.2.6 Calcined Alumina
1.2.7 Tabular Alumina
1.2.8 Fused Alumina
1.3 Global Specialty Aluminas Segment by Application
1.3.1 Specialty Aluminas Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Mining
1.3.3 Chemical Industry
1.3.4 Architecture
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.7 Electric Appliances
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Global Specialty Aluminas Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Specialty Aluminas Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Specialty Aluminas (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Specialty Aluminas Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)\
7 Global Specialty Aluminas Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 AluChem
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 AluChem Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Axens Canada Specialty Aluminas
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Axens Canada Specialty Aluminas Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 ALTEO Alumina
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 ALTEO Alumina Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 ALMATIS GMBH
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 ALMATIS GMBH Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Imerys Fused Minerals Villach
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Imerys Fused Minerals Villach Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Kerneos
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Specialty Aluminas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Kerneos Specialty Aluminas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
