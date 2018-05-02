Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023
Enhanced Oil Recovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Enhanced Oil Recovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
This report studies the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market, analyzes and researches the Enhanced Oil Recovery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
The Halliburton Company
Schlumberger Limited
Baker Hughes Inc.
BP p.l.c
Exxon Mobil Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Saudi Aramco
Statoil ASA
Chevron Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell plc
ConocoPhillips Company
Petroleum Development Oman
Total S.A.
China National Offshore Oil Corporation
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A(Petrobras)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Linde AG
Eni SpA
Lukoil
Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1287329-global-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Enhanced Oil Recovery can be split into
Thermal
Miscible Gas
Chemical
Others
Market segment by Application, Enhanced Oil Recovery can be split into
Onshore
Offshore
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1287329-global-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Table of Contents
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Enhanced Oil Recovery
1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Overview
1.1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type
1.3.1 Thermal
1.3.2 Miscible Gas
1.3.3 Chemical
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Onshore
1.4.2 Offshore
...
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 The Halliburton Company
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Schlumberger Limited
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Baker Hughes Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 BP p.l.c
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Saudi Aramco
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Statoil ASA
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Chevron Corporation
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 ConocoPhillips Company
3.12 Petroleum Development Oman
3.13 Total S.A.
3.14 China National Offshore Oil Corporation
3.15 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A(Petrobras)
3.16 Occidental Petroleum Corporation
3.17 Linde AG
3.18 Eni SpA
3.19 Lukoil
3.20 Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1287329
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here