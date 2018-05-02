Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

Enhanced Oil Recovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Enhanced Oil Recovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market, analyzes and researches the Enhanced Oil Recovery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

The Halliburton Company 
Schlumberger Limited 
Baker Hughes Inc. 
BP p.l.c 
Exxon Mobil Corporation 
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 
Saudi Aramco 
Statoil ASA 
Chevron Corporation 
Royal Dutch Shell plc 
ConocoPhillips Company 
Petroleum Development Oman 
Total S.A. 
China National Offshore Oil Corporation 
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A(Petrobras) 
Occidental Petroleum Corporation 
Linde AG 
Eni SpA 
Lukoil 
Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1287329-global-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Enhanced Oil Recovery can be split into 
Thermal 
Miscible Gas 
Chemical 
Others

Market segment by Application, Enhanced Oil Recovery can be split into 
Onshore 
Offshore

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1287329-global-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Enhanced Oil Recovery 
1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Overview 
1.1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type 
1.3.1 Thermal 
1.3.2 Miscible Gas 
1.3.3 Chemical 
1.3.4 Others 
1.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Onshore 
1.4.2 Offshore

...

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 The Halliburton Company 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Schlumberger Limited 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Baker Hughes Inc. 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 BP p.l.c 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Saudi Aramco 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Statoil ASA 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Chevron Corporation 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 ConocoPhillips Company 
3.12 Petroleum Development Oman 
3.13 Total S.A. 
3.14 China National Offshore Oil Corporation 
3.15 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A(Petrobras) 
3.16 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 
3.17 Linde AG 
3.18 Eni SpA 
3.19 Lukoil 
3.20 Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1287329

Continued...                       

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Modified Starch Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Global Skim Dairy Product Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Global Smart Door Lock Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author