All Wheel Drive (AWD) Electric Vehicle 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 32.09 % and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global All Wheel Drive (AWD) Electric Vehicle Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About All Wheel Drive (AWD) Electric Vehicle

All wheel drive (AWD) electric vehicles (EVs) are EVs with AWD system that uses an electric motor to power a set of wheels without any mechanical connection to the other set. The continuous development to make EVs viable to handle multiple terrains while maintaining traction and body control has resulted in the development of AWD EVs.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global all wheel drive (AWD) electric vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 32.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global all wheel drive (AWD) electric vehicle market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global All Wheel Drive (AWD) Electric Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Honda Motor

• NISSAN MOTOR

• Porsche

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor

• Volvo Car

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107129-global-all-wheel-drive-awd-electric-vehicle-market-2018-2022

Market driver

• AWD increases the mileage of HEVs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of ownership

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Development of 3 motor-based AWD system for EVs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3107129-global-all-wheel-drive-awd-electric-vehicle-market-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• AWD HEVs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• AWD fully electric vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of 3 motor-based AWD system for EVs

• Growing popularity of regenerative braking system to drive AWD EVs

• Electric drive axles replacing driveshaft and mechanical differentials

• Backward integration by EV manufacturers to produce in-house electric powertrain

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Honda Motor

• NISSAN MOTOR

• Porsche

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor

• Volvo Car

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)