Frozen Bakery Products Market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 24.07 Bn by 2022
The shift in consumer’s lifestyle and demand towards processed foods has stimulated the growth of frozen bakery products.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights offers its latest published report ‘Market by Product Type (Frozen Breads, Frozen Pizza Crusts, Cakes and Pastries, Other Frozen Bakery Products); by Distribution Channel (Artisan Bakery, Retail, Catering & Industrial); by Specialty Type(Gluten Free, Organic, Sugar Free, Low Calories, Fortified, Others); by Regional Outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.’ The author of the report analyzed that the global frozen bakery products market accounted for US$ 16.01 billion in 2017. Owing to its features such as intactness of quality and freshness, various quick service refresher stations have equipped such products to provide ready to bake services in a significant amount of time. Thus, the market witnesses the growth of frozen bakery foods among coffee chains, in store bakeries, gas stations and restaurants, which propels the market to grow at a significant rate over the forecasted period.
Owing to the hectic schedule of the population, the demand for convenient ready to eat products, especially among the younger generation is gaining momentum. However, the frozen baked products are not considered to be healthy, as it is processed heavily with artificial additives. Hence, owing to its adverse effect in the health, a limit in the market growth is noticed. Yet, the market has the propensity to grow further, with the rise in ecommerce channel. For instance, companies such as Bakersville, Natures Basket, Big Basket and many more such digital retail platform are utilizing effective communication tools to showcase the products. Thus, with the advent of growing population, preference towards convenient foods and increase in digital platforms propels the frozen bakery market to grow.
Increasing Demand for Frozen Breads in the Retail Industry Drives the Frozen Bakery Products Market
On the basis of distribution channel, the retail segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment in frozen bakery product market. Bread is considered as one of the staple food amongst other products in different regions across the globe. The frozen bread enhances the shelf life of the product and further, retains the adequate taste and freshness for a longer period of time. Owing, to its featured characteristics, the frozen bread is preferred over normal bread. Besides, growth in various retail stores such as convenient stores, bakery stores and retail chains to provide readily available products, has surged the demand for frozen bakery products.
Europe Region Drives the Frozen Bakery Products Market During the Forecast Period 2018-2026
Europe accounts the major market share among other regions for the frozen bakery products market. The current busy lifestyle of the people and increase in the trade practices of frozen pizza, bread and cakes across the Europe region has ascribed the region to grow. Also, the demand for frozen pizza crusts, low calories, sugar free and retail, catering industries in countries such as Germany, Italy and France have surged the market growth rate in Europe region.
Frozen Bakery Products Market is Fragmented in Nature with the Presence of Global and Regional Players.
Some of the primary participants in the market include Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods PLC, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Kellogg, Vandemoortele NV, Lantmannen Unibake International, Premier Foods PLC among others. The market witnesses different acquisition and partnerships among the players. For instance, Associated British Foods PLC acquired Specialty Blending Co., LLC which was a subsidiary of Flower Foods Inc., which is U.S. based bakery products manufacturer.
Frozen Bakery Products Market - By Product Type
• Frozen Breads
• Frozen Pizza Crusts
• Cakes and Pastries
• Other Frozen Bakery Products
Frozen Bakery Products Market - By Distribution Channel
• Artisan Bakery
• Retail
• Catering & Industrial
Market By Specialty Type
• Gluten Free
• Organic
• Sugar Free
• Low Calories
• Fortified
• Others
Market By Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Rest of North America
• Europe
• France
• The UK
• Spain
• Germany
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• GCC Countries
• Southern Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
