E-waste Disposal 2018 Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global E-waste Disposal Market

Description

E-waste Disposal industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the E-waste Disposal in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Sims Recycling Solutions 
Eletronic Recyclers International 
Kuusakoski 
Umicore 
Waste Management 
Gem 
Stena Metall Group 
GEEP 
Dongjiang 
URT 
Electrocycling 
Cimelia 
Veolia 
Dynamic Recycling 
Enviro-Hub Holdings 
E-Parisaraa 
environCom 
Sage 
IRT 
Global Electronic Recycling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment 
Home appliances

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Material Recycling 
Components Recycling

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 E-waste Disposal Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment 
1.2.2 Home appliances 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Material Recycling 
1.3.2 Components Recycling 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Sims Recycling Solutions 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Sims Recycling Solutions E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Eletronic Recyclers International 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Eletronic Recyclers International E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Kuusakoski 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Kuusakoski E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Umicore 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Umicore E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Waste Management 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Waste Management E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.6 Gem 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Type 1 
2.6.2.2 Type 2 
2.6.3 Gem E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.7 Stena Metall Group 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Type 1 
2.7.2.2 Type 2 
2.7.3 Stena Metall Group E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.8 GEEP 
2.8.1 Business Overview 
2.8.2 E-waste Disposal Type and Applications 
2.8.2.1 Type 1 
2.8.2.2 Type 2 
2.8.3 GEEP E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

