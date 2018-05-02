Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

E-waste Recycling Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global E-waste Recycling Market

Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) E-waste Recycling Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Description

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Eletronic Recyclers International 
Kuusakoski 
Umicore 
Waste Management 
Gem 
Stena Metall Group 
GEEP 
Dongjiang 
Electrocycling 
Cimelia 
Veolia 
Enviro-Hub Holdings 
E-Parisaraa 
environCom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment 
Home appliances 
Other types

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 E-waste Recycling Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment 
1.2.2 Home appliances 
1.2.3 Other types 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Eletronic Recyclers International 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Eletronic Recyclers International E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Kuusakoski 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Kuusakoski E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Umicore 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Umicore E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Waste Management 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Waste Management E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Gem 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Gem E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

