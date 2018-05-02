Reinsurance in Ireland Market - What's New Trending For 2018 - 2020?

Reinsurance in Ireland Market Highlights and Major Players Analysis 2020

PUNE , INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Irish reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Irish economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Irish insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Irish reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Irish reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Irish economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Irish insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Irish reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Ireland:

• It provides historical values for the Irish reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Irish reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Ireland, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Ireland insurance industry

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Irish reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Irish reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Irish insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• The new regulation and directive on data protection was adopted by the European parliament on April 14, 2016, and published in the EU official journal on May 4, 2016.

• European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) issued guidelines on the application of outward reinsurance arrangements to the non-life catastrophe risk sub-module, effective from April 1, 2015.

• Solvency ll was implemented with effect from January 1, 2016.

• At the end of 2016, there were 68 reinsurers present in Ireland, including foreign-based, domestic, captive and general reinsurers.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance Outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

5.1 Flooding

5.2 Storms

5.3 Earthquakes

5.4 Extreme Temperature

5.5 Exposure

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 RGA International Reinsurance Company Ltd – company overview

6.1.2 XL Re Europe SE – company overview

6.1.3 Hannover Re (Ireland) Ltd – company overview

6.1.4 Scor Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Ltd – company overview

6.1.5 Allianz Re Dublin Ltd – company overview

7 Definition and Methodology

…Continued

