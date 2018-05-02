Suzy Hankins to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BRENHAM, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, San Antonio and Houston create the “Texas Triangle;” the small city of Brenham sits right in the middle, home to the Ant Street Inn.

Since 2012, Suzy Hankins and her husband Keith have been the owners of the Ant Street Inn located in historic downtown Brenham. The Ant Street Inn boasts 15 rooms, 14 upstairs and one downstairs, with each room tastefully decorated with turn-of-the-century antiques. The inn also provides an event space: a 4,000-square-foot ballroom with a garden out back.

“We're more like a boutique hotel. We've got the personal touch,” says Suzy. “People come to Brenham to get away from the pace of their everyday lives. For a lot of people, it's just, "OK, I'm going to be intentional and rest and reconnect."

The building itself dates back to 1899 when the city of Brenham was the end of the railroad line. Known as the St. Louis of the South, if you wanted to go further west, everything stopped here. The building served as a commerce center. In 1990, the building was purchased by a gentleman who renovated the building and turned it into an inn. 100 years after its birth, the building was given a new life.

“When the inn opened in 1995, it was one of the first buildings to be redone,” says Suzy. “It was kind of an anchor for the city’s downtown restoration. Having lodging nearby really helps the other businesses thrive. We have a really active downtown area. It's a very authentic Texas small town. It's not a big business metropolitan area. And that was part of what we liked about it.”

As Brenham has continued to grow, the Hankins realized there were not enough hotel beds in downtown. In response, they established Main Street House B&B. Main Street House B&B is a 1920s home, with five bedrooms in contemporary decor based around artwork from a local art gallery.

“Brenham is an old town with young energy from a tourism perspective. Main Street House B&B was a way for us to expand, but offer something a little different,” says Suzy. “Ant Street Inn is very subdued because of the antiques and the colors and design. Main Street House B&B is a little more vibrant: bright colors, contemporary glass and chrome and simple lines. It's just on the other side of downtown. Main Street House B&B tends to attract people who are used to the small, intimate experience.”

“Our passion is connecting people and giving our guests opportunities to connect with each other,” says Suzy. “That's what most B&B owners are striving for: to make you feel at home when you're not at home.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Suzy Hankins in an interview with Jim Masters on May 4th at 11am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio. If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Ant Street Inn, visit www.antstreetinn.com.

For Main St. House, visit www.mainsthouse.com.