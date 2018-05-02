Reinsurance in Qatar Market Segment and Trend with Global Foresight 2020

Reinsurance in Qatar Market - What's New Trending For 2018 – 2020?

'Reinsurance in Qatar, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Qatari reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Qatari economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Qatari insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

'Reinsurance in Qatar, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Qatari reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Qatari reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Qatari economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Qatari insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Qatari reinsurance segment

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Qatar:

• It provides historical values for the Qatari reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Qatari reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Qatar, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Qatar insurance industry

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Qatari reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Qatari reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Qatari insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

• On March 29, 2016, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued a decision on executive instructions for the insurance sector and the principles of governance for insurers. The new rules apply to all insurance, reinsurance, takaful and retakaful companies, and to branches of foreign companies operating in Qatar..

• The minimum capital required to conduct reinsurance business in Qatar is QAR72.7 billion (US$20.0 billion).

• The Qatari reinsurance segment is dominated by domestic reinsurers Qatar Reinsurance Company LLC and QGIRC.

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Qatar Reinsurance Company LLC (Qatar Re) – company overview

6.1.2 Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company SAQ (QGIRC) – company overview

7 Definition and Methodology

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

…Continued

