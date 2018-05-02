Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market 2018 Industry Demand, Trends, Share, Growth, Research and Analysis 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Umicore

Glencore

Retriev Technologies

Raw Materials Company (RMC)

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

American Manganese (AMI)

Sitrasa

TES-AMM

Li-Cycle Technology

Neometals

Recupyl Sas

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)

Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)

Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)

Market segment by Application, Lithium-ion Battery Recycling can be split into

Automotive

Power

Marine

Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview

1.1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Type

1.3.1 Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

1.3.2 Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.3.3 Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)

1.3.4 Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)

1.3.5 Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

1.3.6 Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)

1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Automotive

1.4.2 Power

1.4.3 Marine

1.4.4 Industrial

2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Umicore

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Glencore

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Retriev Technologies

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Raw Materials Company (RMC)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 American Manganese (AMI)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Sitrasa

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 TES-AMM

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Li-Cycle Technology

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Neometals

3.12 Recupyl Sas

4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

5 United States Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

