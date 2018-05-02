Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing market, analyzes and researches the Rapid Food Pathogen Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories
Genevac
Genon Laboratories
ILS
Intertek Group Plc
Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance
SGS S.A.
Silliker
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Convenience-Based Technology
Pcr-Based Technology
Immunoassay-Based Technology
Others
Market segment by Application, Rapid Food Pathogen Testing can be split into
Institutions
Commercial Testing
Private Testing
Table of Contents
Global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Rapid Food Pathogen Testing
1.1 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Overview
1.1.1 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market by Type
1.3.1 Convenience-Based Technology
1.3.2 Pcr-Based Technology
1.3.3 Immunoassay-Based Technology
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Institutions
1.4.2 Commercial Testing
1.4.3 Private Testing
2 Global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Genevac
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Genon Laboratories
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 ILS
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Intertek Group Plc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 SGS S.A.
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Silliker
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Rapid Food Pathogen Testing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Rapid Food Pathogen Testing
5 United States Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Rapid Food Pathogen Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)\
……Continued
