3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market

This report studies the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered 
Autodesk 
Apple Inc 
Google 
SAAB 
Intermap Technologies 
Cybercity 3D 
ESRI 
Topcon Corporation 
Trimble 
Airbus Defence and Space 
Foundry 
Pixologic 
NewTek, Inc 
Blender Foundation 
3D-Coat 
MAXON Computer GmbH 
Softree 
Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
3D Mapping 
3D Modelling

Market segment by Application, 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling can be split into 
Construction Purposes 
Automobile Industry 
Transportation Industry 
Video Entertainment 
Others

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and forecast the market size of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling in global market. 
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. 
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. 
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders 
3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Manufacturers 
3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations 
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: 
Regional and country-level analysis of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market, by end-use. 
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 

2 Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Competition Analysis by Players 3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Autodesk 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2 Apple Inc 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3 Google 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4 SAAB 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5 Intermap Technologies 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6 Cybercity 3D 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7 ESRI 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8 Topcon Corporation 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9 Trimble 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10 Airbus Defence and Space 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.11 Foundry 
3.12 Pixologic 
3.13 NewTek, Inc 
3.14 Blender Foundation 
3.15 3D-Coat 
3.16 MAXON Computer GmbH 
3.17 Softree 
3.18 Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Continued….

