Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market

This report studies the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Becton, Dickinson

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

IDEX Corporation

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3147847-global-lab-on-a-chip-loc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In Silicon

In Glass

In Ceramics

In Metal

Other Carrier

Market segment by Application, Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) can be split into

Genomics and Proteomics

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Manufacturers

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

1.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market by Type

1.3.1 In Silicon

1.3.2 In Glass

1.3.3 In Ceramics

1.3.4 In Metal

1.3.5 Other Carrier

1.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Genomics and Proteomics

1.4.2 Diagnostics

1.4.3 Drug Discovery

2 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Becton, Dickinson

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Agilent Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 PerkinElmer

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Danaher

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Roche

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Abbott Laboratories

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 IDEX Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 RainDance Technologies, Inc.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Fluidigm Corporation

Continued…..

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3147847-global-lab-on-a-chip-loc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025



