Christian Book Released from Elizabeth Flores about growing up with sister Louise Turpin

Elizabeth Flores shares of how growing up in her family raises many questions on child abuse, how to overcome and what Louise Turpin also experienced.

Your past does not have to define your future. You can turn your life around and be an overcomer.” — Elizabeth Flores and Tricia Andreassen

HICKORY , NC, USA, May 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written from Elizabeth Flores in first person along with Best Selling Author Tricia Andreassen , Flores shares her experience growing up in Princeton West Virginia and the abuse that took place in her life as well as for her sisters Louise and Teresa. Flores also shares in details the moments of when Louise Turpin met David and how their relationship developed over the years. She also brings the message of how God protected her in the most dangerous situations and how she overcame them."I began writing this book in 2016 and in the winter of 2017, it was completed." Comments Flores. "It had been submitted to the publisher for rounds of editing when the news hit Internationally. Being thrown into the spotlight I knew there was no accident God had called me to write this book."Flores has appeared on major news networks with her cousin and Author Tricia Andreassen on major news networks such as Good Morning America, 20/20, Dr. Phil, and Good Morning Britain. They both have been featured on the Dr. Oz network several times between the incident in January through May of 2018. "I am still trying to peel back all the layers of memories that came to me during these interviews that had been buried. I began to remember certain dynamics that might have taken Louise down such a dark road. I know my faith and leaning on God brought me to a different place in my life." Stated Flores.Tricia Andreassen shares her experience of her own child abuse by the hands of the same family member in the writing process of Sisters Of Secrets: The story of secrets leading up to the Turpin Case release. "During the editing process so much more had to be added because of what was happening and the emotions we were both working through. It was hard for Elizabeth and many nights she cried deeply and on other moments I would cry also getting triggers of memories I had tried to push down and hide away. We both have had nightmares throughout this process and pray for the children because we had no idea what was going on. Just like people in our home town regarding us as kids." Says Andreassen who is also an activist for those who are wanting to rewrite the story of their life to become free from the chains that hold them back ranging from abuse, to self worth and grief. She has over 5 thousand hours logged as a Certified Coach in many areas of specialty niches and speaks to non-profit organizations, corporate organizations and also conducts personal transformation retreats for all ages.The book is now on sale pre-order at www.SistersOfSecrets.com and scheduled for official release on May 4, 2018.

