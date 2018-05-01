Mozart's Comedic Opera - Così fan tutte - to Inaugurate Toronto's Newest Opera Company

Toronto Lyric Opera Centre (TLOC) to perform Mozart's Così fan tutte on Sunday, May 6, 2018 @ 7:00pm - Trinity-St. Pauls, 427 Bloor St West, Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first production of Toronto's newest opera company, the Toronto Lyric Opera Centre (TLOC), will be Mozart's Così fan tutte on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Trinity St Pauls at 7:00 pm; conducted by Maestro David Bowser. The lead roles will be performed by University of Toronto Faculty of Music undergraduate students Jacob Feldman, baritone, Korin Thomas-Smith, baritone, Danielle Nicholson, mezzo-soprano, Martina Myskohlid, soprano and joined by alumnus, Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor, soprano and Canadian Opera Company Ensemble graduate, Jean-Phillipe Lazure, tenor. The 24-piece orchestra will consist of University of Toronto (UofT) Faculty of Music students together with members of the Toronto Mozart Players. The opera is directed by UofT Operatic Directing Diploma alumnus David Ambrose. Tickets are available here.

Mozart's opera, Così fan tutte, is an emotional rollercoaster for the performers on stage and a knee-slapping good time for serious opera goers and newcomers to opera alike. This new production brings the timeless story of spouse-swapping to life by combining Mozart's masterpiece with a new English narration. The singing will be in the original Italian with English surtitles.

This inaugural production of the TLOC comes on the heels of a highly successful concert curated and performed by Faculty of Music students in the spring of 2017 which was generously funded by the Faculty of Music Undergraduate Association (FMUA). The FMUA's Special Projects Fund is a monetary award granting organization that undergraduate students can apply to for financial assistance for extra-curricular activities meant to enhance their professional development and student experience.

Rebekah Tam, current president of the FMUA said "we are very grateful to our peer and colleague, Jacob Feldman, who has taken the initiative to form the TLOC. Feldman's work as a former executive on the FMUA and as a board member on the University of Toronto Student's Union has pioneered many projects for the benefit of our students and has culminated as the founding Artistic Director of TLOC. His contribution to student government will leave a lasting positive enhancement to the overall student experience at our premier music faculty."

Jacob Feldman, founding Artistic Director of the TLOC has said that he is "proud and grateful to have played a role in the creation of a student-lead opera company at [his] alma mater." Feldman also commented; "Undergraduate student driven opera, theatre and dance companies like the TLOC have become standing fixtures at major universities like Harvard, Northwestern and McGill. My hope is that future leaders of the TLOC will have as positive of an experience as I have been to so fortunate to have." Feldman is currently completing his undergraduate degree at the Faculty of Music in the Opera Undergraduate Program.

The University of Toronto's Faculty of Music hosts hundreds of public events, recitals, master classes and two mainstage operas every year. The UofT Faculty of Music's student body comprises some of Canada's brightest emerging classical singers and musicians, many of whom frequently perform in Toronto's vibrant classical musical scene. These students are consistently highly regarded and sought after by graduate music schools across Canada, the USA and Europe. Many undergraduates have won or placed as finalists in international competitions and have gone on to careers at the highest levels of performance nationally and internationally. Annually, undergraduate students spend their summers in residencies and fellowships at highly competitive music festivals to enhance their skills under many of the world's top performers and tutors. To find a UofT student at Tanglewood, the Aspen Summer Music Festival and School, the Music Academy of the West, the Ravinia Festival, and the Chataqua Festival, to name a few, is certainly common place.

About TLOC (Toronto Lyric Opera Centre)

The Toronto Lyric Opera Centre (TLOC) is funded by the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music Undergraduate Association (FMUA) to showcase the Faculty's emerging classical artists and musicians, along with providing experience in producing, directing and administrating a commercial operatic and classical music production.

For Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite @ https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cosi-fan-tutte-presented-by-the-toronto-lyric-opera-centre-tickets-44304350505

For more information:

Please visit www.tlocentre.com

Contact: Jacob Feldman at tlopera.info@gmail.com

