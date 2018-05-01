Global Precast Concrete Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Precast Concrete Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precast Concrete Market 2018
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Precast Concrete Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Precast Concrete Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Precast Concrete Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Precast Concrete market status and forecast, categorizes the global Precast Concrete market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.
Bouygues Construction
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
Balfour Beatty PLC
Laing O’Rourke
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Taisei Corporation
Skanska Ab
CRH PLC
Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
Red Sea Housing Services
Atco Group
Vinci
Kiewit Corporation
Oldcastle Precast
Komatsu Ltd.
Modular Space Corporation
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.
Preca Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
Nanaimo Precast
Coreslab Structures
Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd.
Metromont Corporation
Styl-Comp Group
Smeet Precast
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3123038-global-precast-concrete-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Floors & Roofs
Walls & Barriers
Columns & Beams
Utility Vaults
Girders
Pipes
Paving Slabs
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Non-residential
Residential
Key Stakeholders
Precast Concrete Manufacturers
Precast Concrete Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Precast Concrete Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3123038-global-precast-concrete-market-research-report-2018
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Precast Concrete Market Research Report 2018
1 Precast Concrete Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precast Concrete
1.2 Precast Concrete Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Floors & Roofs
1.2.4 Walls & Barriers
1.2.5 Columns & Beams
1.2.6 Utility Vaults
1.2.7 Girders
1.2.8 Pipes
1.2.9 Paving Slabs
1.3 Global Precast Concrete Segment by Application
1.3.1 Precast Concrete Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Non-residential
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Global Precast Concrete Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Precast Concrete Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Precast Concrete (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Precast Concrete Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Precast Concrete Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
….
7 Global Precast Concrete Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Bouygues Construction
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Bouygues Construction Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Balfour Beatty PLC
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Balfour Beatty PLC Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Laing O’Rourke
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Laing O’Rourke Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Taisei Corporation
7.8 Skanska Ab
7.9 CRH PLC
7.10 Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
Continued….
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here