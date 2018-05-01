Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Precast Concrete Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Precast Concrete Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precast Concrete Market 2018

Precast Concrete Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Precast Concrete Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Precast Concrete Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Precast Concrete market status and forecast, categorizes the global Precast Concrete market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. 
Bouygues Construction 
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. 
Balfour Beatty PLC 
Laing O’Rourke 
Larsen & Toubro Limited 
Taisei Corporation 
Skanska Ab 
CRH PLC 
Julius Berger Nigeria PLC 
Red Sea Housing Services 
Atco Group 
Vinci 
Kiewit Corporation 
Oldcastle Precast 
Komatsu Ltd. 
Modular Space Corporation 
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. 
Preca Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. 
Nanaimo Precast 
Coreslab Structures 
Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd. 
Metromont Corporation 
Styl-Comp Group 
Smeet Precast 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Floors & Roofs 
Walls & Barriers 
Columns & Beams 
Utility Vaults 
Girders 
Pipes 
Paving Slabs 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Non-residential 
Residential

Key Stakeholders 
Precast Concrete Manufacturers 
Precast Concrete Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Precast Concrete Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Precast Concrete Market Research Report 2018 
1 Precast Concrete Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precast Concrete 
1.2 Precast Concrete Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Floors & Roofs 
1.2.4 Walls & Barriers 
1.2.5 Columns & Beams 
1.2.6 Utility Vaults 
1.2.7 Girders 
1.2.8 Pipes 
1.2.9 Paving Slabs 
1.3 Global Precast Concrete Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Precast Concrete Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Non-residential 
1.3.3 Residential 
1.4 Global Precast Concrete Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Precast Concrete Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Precast Concrete (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Precast Concrete Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Precast Concrete Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Precast Concrete Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Bouygues Construction 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Bouygues Construction Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Balfour Beatty PLC 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Balfour Beatty PLC Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Laing O’Rourke 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Laing O’Rourke Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Precast Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Precast Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Taisei Corporation 
7.8 Skanska Ab 
7.9 CRH PLC 
7.10 Julius Berger Nigeria PLC 

Continued….

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional
